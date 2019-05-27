From iodine tablets to 'gargle-gate' - a look back at political calamities live on air

Following Maria Bailey's interview on the Sean O'Rourke show this morning, we take a look back at some of the more memorable broadcast interviews of the past 20 years.

Calamity can be just around the corner when politicians go on radio and television. Sometimes they can become a household name … for all the wrong reasons.

JANUARY 1999 Pádraig ‘Pee’ Flynn and political death by Late Late Show.

It was a dreary January evening when EU Commissioner Pádraig Francis Flynn sauntered on to RTÉ’s Late Late Show set for an apparently soft interview with Gay Byrne. What followed was one of the most ill-judged television performance ever by an Irish politician.

Máire Geoghegan Quinn, a long-time Fianna Fáil politician who had served with “Pee” in several governments, and followed in his footsteps as EU Commissioner, offered the following assessment in a newspaper column all of a fortnight later: “Someone forgot to change the batteries in Pádraig Flynn's smoke alarm, and while sleepwalking through a performance on The Late Late Show he managed to set fire to himself.”

Mr Flynn agreed his EU salary was generous with a take-home pay of IR£100,000 per year. Still, he had to run three houses, in Brussels, Dublin and Castlebar, not to mention pay three housekeepers. “Try it sometime,” he offered rather ruefully, as blood pressure soared across middle Ireland.

But the real killer came when he was asked about Luton-based Irish businessman, Tom Gilmartin, who had alleged some time earlier that he made donations to Fianna Fáil – including IR£50,000 to Mr Flynn – to help his own business projects. The allegations were being examined by the Planning Tribunal at Dublin Castle.

”'What are you going to do about the Flood Tribunal and the £50,000 and Gilmartin?” Gay Byrne asked.

Pádraig Flynn was crushingly verbose. “Well, I want to tell you about that. I've said my piece about that. In fact I've said too much, because you can get yourself into the High Court for undermining the tribunal. So, I ain't saying no more about this ... except to say just one thing, and this is all I'll say: I never asked nor took money from anybody to do favours in my life.”

Things took a worse turn when Gay Byrne asked if he knew Mr Gilmartin. “Oh, yeah, yeah. I haven't seen him now for some years. I met him. He's a Sligo man who went to England and made a lot of money. Came back. Wanted to do a lot of business in Ireland. Didn't work out for him. Didn't work out for him. He's not well. His wife isn't well. And he's ... he's out of sorts,” Pádraig Flynn replied.

Across the Irish Sea in Luton, Tom Gilmartin and his wife, Vera, were also watching the Late Late Show via satellite.

The Gilmartins were vastly more enraged than anyone in middle Ireland. Two days later the Sunday Independent reported that Mr Gilmartin, then aged 63, had abandoned his reluctance to attend the Planning Tribunal and was now definitely coming to tell the authorities what he knew.

SEPTEMBER 2001: Joe Jacob and those iodine tablets.

Few people, outside of Co Wicklow where he was a long-time politician, knew who Joe Jacob was when he voluntarily took to the airwaves in September 2001. He wanted to explain how a major national emergency would be handled. The junior environment minister was trying to explain how the authorities would manage nuclear attack, or leak, chemical warfare or other major incidents.

On radio he told Marian Finucane, that his department would take full control. He said detailed instructions would be issued via the media, through programmes like the very radio show he was on.

Marian Finucane kept saying things like: “We’re nine minutes into the emergency – what do I do? Do I advise kids on school buses to go home?”

The more detailed the questions became, the vaguer and more diffuse Mr Jacob’s answers became. Then he delivered the ultimate clanger.

In a nuclear emergency, everybody would be sent iodine tablets to ward off the fallout. She said: "The phones upstairs are going bananas. Minister, here we are now, we're 15 minutes into my warning and how do I get my iodine tablet? Tell me."

"You'll get them from the Department of Health and Children and they will be maintaining stocks for that purpose. As soon as you need them. You'll be told when we're in an emergency. We're not in an emergency. That is one of the finer points to be decided," he replied lamely.

Joe Jacob had suddenly become a household name – and a national laughing stock.

SEPTEMBER 2010 Brian Cowen and 'gargle-gate'

It became known as the “Morning Ireland after the night before.” Embattled Taoiseach Brian Cowen was in Galway for the Fianna Fáil think-in prior to the Dáil’s return. A convivial evening with a few songs was just the ticket to lighten the non-stop diet of recessionary gloom.

These so-called party think-ins are very sociable affairs where drink is taken, jokes and shaggy-dog stories swapped along with some gossip, and songs are often murdered. As it happens Brian Cowen is a fine singer and a gifted mimic with a keen ear for a story and he was in great form that night up to 3.30am when he retired.

Next morning he did a long interview on Morning Ireland. During the 13 minutes of exchanges he sounded wheezy, groggy, muzzy. A bit slow.

The future Tánaiste, Simon Coveney, took to the social media to assert the Taoiseach sounded “either drunk or hungover.” Then all hell broke loose.

The journalists, some of whom had matched him pint for pint, got on his case asking if he was drunk. The Fianna Fáil big guns dutifully came out to say: “No such thing – a bit hoarse.”

The prestigious international media, who already had Ireland on its list of financial disaster tours, took up the story. Mr Cowen was ridiculed and vilified across the globe.

He was not the first – and probably will not be the last – to be in such a pickle. In fact a few years earlier, a junior minister fell asleep and snored during such an early-morning interview. But in September 2010 an unforgiving nation was suffering.

Online Editors