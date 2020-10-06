| 10.1°C Dublin

From hero to zero on live TV - the dressing down of Tony Holohan shows Leo Varadkar’s cheap, nasty and populist streak

Fionnán Sheahan

Tánaiste’s characterisation of Nphet as ‘good people’ but only from a scientific or civil service background was him at his patronising worst

Handout photo issued by Julien Behal of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left) and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan after a post cabinet coronavirus briefing at Dublin Castle. Photo: Julien Behal/PA Wire Expand

Now that Tony Holohan has been exposed in Leo Varadkar’s eyes as the head of an out-of-touch elite with ill-thought out theories, presumably he won’t be getting the Freedom of the City of Dublin anymore.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Green Party councillors will surely get a diktat from Government Buildings telling them to vote down the proposal to honour a patriot. Dissent is no longer acceptable under this administration, so they had better do as they’re told.

Unleashed from his self-isolation, the Tánaiste cut loose on the public official whose advice his government accepted unquestioningly just a few months ago.

