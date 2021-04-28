From Daniel O’Connell in 1828 to George Lee's false dawn: How by-elections have brought high drama to Irish politics

BY-ELECTIONS make for some of the best political folklore - and have been the route into politics for storied names such as Daniel O’Connell, Éamon de Valera and Enda Kenny.

Here are five epic Irish by-elections which burned brightly amid the nation’s political doings.

1. Exit the father of free education

When Education Minister Donogh O’Malley died tragically young in 1968 his nephew, Des O’Malley, was reluctantly pushed into service as a Fianna Fáil by-election candidate. Epic street theatre, including lighted petrol trails from star canvasser Jackie Healy-Rae, followed. Five decades on from the Civil War, red stencilled messages appeared linking the Fine Gael contender with his grand-uncle, Kevin O’Higgins, who it blamed for the summary executions of anti-treatyites in 1923.

Expand Close Donogh O’Malley / Facebook

2. A landslide win – a lightning exit

Long before his regular Covid-19 “scares at bedtime”, RTÉ’s George Lee was briefly a political superstar. Back in June 2009, Fine Gael in opposition recruited the then-television economics guru to stand as their by-election candidate in Dublin South. His cry to fix a broken economy helped him win by a landslide, with almost 28,000 first-preferences. But politics was not for Lee and within a year he had resigned from Leinster House and returned to RTÉ.

Expand Close George Lee who resigned from Fine Gael and The Dail in 2010. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / Facebook

3. “Give the Dáil a Ring"

In June 1994, Beverley Flynn just had to win the Mayo Dáil seat vacated by her father. Pádraig “Pee” Flynn had been a generous Fianna Fáil environment minister to his native heath and more was promised from his new job as EU social affairs commissioner. But enter political whirlwind Michael Ring of Fine Gael, whose campaign energy devastated Fianna Fáil and the Flynns, and wrote another page in electoral history.

Expand Close Pádraig “Pee” Flynn / Facebook

4. ‘Labour pains’ are foretold

Tánaiste Eamon Gilmore had led Labour to unprecedented heights in the 2011 general election and his colleague, Michael D. Higgins, swept the presidency later that same year. But slow recovery and exaggerated promises, amid the worst recession to hit Ireland since the 1930s, took a huge toll by May 2014. As rival hard-left candidate Ruth Coppinger swept home in a by-election in Dublin West, Labour’s candidate could only get 5pc of the vote. That vignette was carried writ-large in local council elections on the same day, and three days later Gilmore was forced to quit as party leader.

5. One against the run of play

For 40 years, governments of whatever hue have struggled to win by-elections. But in March 2013 Fine Gael’s Helen McEntee joined a handful of government candidates who bucked that trend by winning in Meath East in a seat held by her late father, Shane. Her big win followed a strong popular campaign and an outpouring of local rage at the circumstances of the death of her father, who had been hounded on social media before ending his own life.

Expand Close CC...14/10/2020 Minister for Justice & Equality Helen McEntee TD during the Department of Justice and Equality's Budget 2021 Press Conference at Stephens Green, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins / Facebook

… and five by-election spin-offs:

1. Make and break national careers

Taoiseach Jack Lynch’s Fianna Fáil party lost two by-elections in his native Cork in November 1979. These losses speeded up his exit from politics. A series of by-election wins in 1994 changed Dáil arithmetic, helping a Lazarus-like comeback for Fine Gael’s John Bruton, who astonishingly became Taoiseach in December of that year.

2. Future big careers launched

In by-elections, local politicians are given debut limelight to become household names. Among those who came to high politics via by-elections include future Progressive Democrat founder Des O’Malley (1968); Taoiseach Enda Kenny (1975); Tánaiste Simon Coveney (1998); Justice Minister Helen McEntee (2013).

3. Political masterclasses given

Many party people learned and honed practical skills on the by-election trail. Kerry legend Jackie Healy-Rae was a feature of many epic canvasses through the 1960s and 1970s. Many younger politicians will tell you of campaign lessons from wily foxes such as Willie O’Dea of Fianna Fáil or Michael Ring of Fine Gael.

Expand Close Willie O'Dea / Facebook

4. “Local bacon” can be brought home

In by-elections involving tight Dáil arithmetic, some big promises can be made locally by governing parties. Examples are various Cork hospital projects and a major tunnel under the River Lee in the 1990s. There was also completion of rural electrification in west Mayo in 1975, and a new third-level college for Limerick pledged in 1968.

5. And sometimes not very much at all

By-election wins can be deceptive sometimes and not carry into ensuing general elections. Best example of this was Bertie Ahern, Fianna Fáil Taoiseach from 1997 to 2008, who did not win a single by-election, but won three consecutive general elections.