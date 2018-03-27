From Croke Park to the Dáil: Former GAA star to battle for Enda Kenny's seat

Independent.ie

Former Mayo footballer Alan Dillon believes he can help Fine Gael regain three Dáil seats after taking Enda Kenny's place on the party ticket.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/politics/from-croke-park-to-the-dil-former-gaa-star-to-battle-for-enda-kennys-seat-36747519.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36747092.ece/9d407/AUTOCROP/h342/8%20NEWS%20PL34590061Mayo%20v%20Down%20%20_%20A.jpg