• Des O’Malley’s Limerick city family were steeped in politics. His father, also Des, was three times mayor of that city. His uncle, Donogh O’Malley, was also Mayor of Limerick but his career in politics was almost blighted for being “a hellraiser” fond of drinking binges. “Donnick,” as he was popularly known in Limerick, quietened down and became a government minister best remembered for introducing free secondary education.

• His most celebrated relative is the English singer Dido. Her grandmother was Maeve O’Malley, a nurse from Limerick who married an English army officer in India named Armstrong. Dido’s father, William O’Malley Armstrong, was a successful book publisher in London. Des O’Malley was proud to be photographed with Dido after a concert in Dublin in 2004.

• Des O’Malley’s uncle Donogh O’Malley married Hilda O’Malley who was a renowned beauty. She inspired poet Patrick Kavanagh’s still famous poem and song, Raglan Road. Hilda O’Malley did not stand in the 1968 by-election caused by the untimely death of her husband. But she did stand unsuccessfully as an independent candidate against Des in the June 1969 general election. It caused a deal of family tension.

• Des O’Malley was proud of Limerick’s rugby tradition and the way the game is played by all classes. A pupil of the Jesuit Crescent College, he regretted he was not better at the game. As a law student at UCD he tried amateur acting. He revived this in 1984 with a performance at the Belltable Arts Centre in Limerick.

• In political life, especially in Limerick, he was “respected rather than liked” and had a reputation for “not suffering fools”. He acknowledged this himself and was grateful to his wife, Pat, whom he met at UCD, for her good-humoured help and support in practical politics.

• Forced to sit on Limerick city council from 1973-1977, he was appalled at the poor standard of debate. But he later regretted not doing more to stop the mass development of huge suburban council housing estates in Southill which created big social problems.

• Des and Pat O’Malley had six children – four girls and two boys. His son, Eoin O’Malley, is associate politics professor at DCU and a Sunday Independent columnist. His daughter, Fiona, was a TD and senator 2002-2011. His brother, Joseph O’Malley, was a long-time political editor of the Sunday Independent.