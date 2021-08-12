Social Democrats TDs shot down all talk of a leadership heave only hours after reports of it broke two weeks ago.

In a signed letter that was to be sent to the national executive, members asked for a leadership contest, saying the party is “ready for a new phase of development and growth”.

Party HQ did not delay in issuing a statement, saying the parliamentary party is “united” behind co-leaders Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy.

News that the general secretary had handed in his notice earlier that week also emerged, and all chances of a heave were shattered.

That evening, a Simpsons meme was circulating between party members.

In the picture, two animated yellow characters are chanting, with their words transcribed in the caption: “The leader is good, the leader is great, we surrender our will as of this date.”

A prominent party member, speaking on condition of anonymity, called the swift reaction of the party’s six TDs as “cult-like”, arguing that the prospect of a leadership contest was not even entertained.

“It’s about having that vote. Even if nobody else contests it and Catherine and Róisín are elected, they will have a mandate from members,” they said.

“Basic principles of democracy would dictate that our leadership needs to be elected by the members.”

Dublin city councillor Cat O’Driscoll, who wrote the letter, said the official response was “quick”.

“I don’t think I would have people signing a letter if they felt listened to,” she said.

“There’s that stuck-ness feeling, of not having that forward motion that we would like to have, and I maybe think that the reaction of the PP kind of tied in with the way things are happening and maybe what we would like to change.”

For rising party star and Cork South West TD Holly Cairns, nobody has expressed their willingness to step up and contest the leadership.

“It’s completely fair enough for people to want a vote,” she said. “But a potential leader needs to make themselves known.”

She said she did not want to enter the leadership race and strongly backed the current co-leaders, saying they were more than willing to give new TDs their chance to have a say in the Dáil after they took their seats and set a “good example”.

Party rebels have also said that under the party’s constitution, a leadership contest was supposed to be held six months after a general election, but that did not happen.

Ms Cairns disagreed, saying nobody from the parliamentary party wanted to enter the race for the leadership.

So how did a party that was seen as such a success story in the general election end up having a row over a leadership vote?

Last year, the number of its seats in the Dáil jumped from two to six, with a raft of new TDs and fresh faces coming on board.

The party is now six years old but is still dealing with teething problems, including the issue of effectively distinguishing itself from other opposition parties.

It is most often compared with Labour, as some policies are arguably similar. Founding member Ms Shortall is also a former Labour junior minister.

Labour leader Alan Kelly has previously extended an invitation for the two parties to join, but was blankly refused, with Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon labelling him a “bull in a china shop”.

Labour continues to linger within the Social Democrats. The newly appointed interim chair is Ann Gallagher, a former Labour senator.

“Up to the by-election, Labour didn’t have any female TDs,” Ms Cairns said, speaking of the Social Democrats’ focus on women.

“It’s what sets us apart. It’s not an issue for us because, naturally, we are so inclusive.

“If you can’t have it within your own party, then how are you going to achieve it?”

Some members are also worried about the direction of the party and what the future holds.

One said there is an appetite to expand the party, but there seems to be “no plan”.

It is believed party rebels will wait to see how the interim general secretary settles into her role before revisiting a leadership contest.

This could be months, but rebels are keen that members get their say before the next general election cycle.

Former member Ailís Ní Chofaigh was the chair of the party’s branch in Co Limerick for over a year, but was one of a string of resignations.

She believes the crux of the issue with the party is “a war between the brand and reality of the politics that they’re selling”.

She also dismissed Ms Shortall’s recent comments that the party is not a hierarchy.

“The culture is set by TDs and by the leaders. I do believe it’s a hierarchical system that we have,” Ms Ní Chofaigh said.

“The branding of social democracy looks good. To say it’s new politics looks good and it attracts new, younger voters to try and energise people who aren’t tied to a Fianna Fáil voter generation.

“But behind that brand, I question whether Róisín or Catherine genuinely believe those policies.”