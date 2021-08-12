| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From a stellar showing in 2020 election to talk of a heave – what went wrong with the Soc Dems? 

Party HQ responded to the call for a leadership race, saying the PP was &lsquo;united&rsquo; behind co-leaders Róisín Shortall (left) and Catherine Murphy. Photo: Tom Burke Expand

Close

Party HQ responded to the call for a leadership race, saying the PP was &lsquo;united&rsquo; behind co-leaders Róisín Shortall (left) and Catherine Murphy. Photo: Tom Burke

Party HQ responded to the call for a leadership race, saying the PP was ‘united’ behind co-leaders Róisín Shortall (left) and Catherine Murphy. Photo: Tom Burke

Party HQ responded to the call for a leadership race, saying the PP was ‘united’ behind co-leaders Róisín Shortall (left) and Catherine Murphy. Photo: Tom Burke

Gabija Gataveckaite Twitter Email

Social Democrats TDs shot down all talk of a leadership heave only hours after reports of it broke two weeks ago.

In a signed letter that was to be sent to the national executive, members asked for a leadership contest, saying the party is “ready for a new phase of development and growth”.

Party HQ did not delay in issuing a statement, saying the parliamentary party is “united” behind co-leaders Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy.

More On Social Democrats

Most Watched

Privacy