‘Friends of Fine Gael’ at the centre of problems that make life hard for the public, insists Sinn Féin leader McDonald

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald name-checked former Fine Gael ministers who now "represent the banks" and "big finance". Photo: Frank McGrath

Leo Varadkar’s exposure for leaking a confidential document to a friend has also uncovered Fine Gael’s culture of “government by who you know”, Mary Lou McDonald has claimed in the Dáil.

The Sinn Féin leader also asserted that it explains why ordinary citizens are getting a raw deal in key areas, such as on insurance charges and mortgage treatment.

“This is a very Fine Gael thing, government by who you know,” Ms McDonald declared.

“I would say that there are thousands of struggling families today wondering if the reason why they didn’t get an extension in their mortgage break is because another Fine Gael friend, former minister Brian Hayes, now represents the banks.

Read More

Read More

“People in businesses being ripped off with their insurance costs will scratch their heads and wonder when they see another former Fine Gael friend, Michael D’Arcy, the minister who was supposed to take on the insurance industry, jump ship and become a lobbyist for big finance.

“This is the politics of the cosy club, at the politics of favours for friends,” she declared.

Mr Varadkar’s defence and explanation as to why he leaked a sensitive document to a personal friend and political supporter had fallen apart, she said.

His “core alibi” that he was operating a strategy to get the National Association of General Practitioners on board in the public interest had been “blown out of the water” and “comprehensively dismantled on the floor of the Dáil”.

She reminded the Taoiseach that the Tánaiste had told him the leaking of the document was a one-off event and that it wasn’t a pattern of behaviour. “You accepted that assurance.”

But in his questions-and-answers session with TDs, Mr Varadkar had “admitted very clearly that he has broken Cabinet confidentiality in the past”, she claimed – although the Tánaiste eventually claimed he had leaked nothing confidential.

She asked if Mr Martin would now speak to the Attorney General to establish if the Tánaiste did not in fact break the law.

The Taoiseach responded: “I have no intention of involving the AG or anybody else in relation to the last Government. I am not accountable for the actions of the last Government. All governments are accountable to the people in general elections.

“A new government has been formed.”

He told Ms McDonald that the “high moral ground” was a very dangerous place, referring to an article he had read in the current issue of GQ magazine about the penetration of the Provisional IRA by the British intelligence agent ‘Stakeknife’.

“If I was in your party and in your movement, I’d be looking around myself every day wondering who my friends are,” he said.

Read More

Read More

Online Editors