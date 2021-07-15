Fresh woes for Varadkar as Fine Gael TD goes AWOL in protest at crucial Dáil vote on indoor dining

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has another problem to deal with after a Fine Gael TD failed to vote for the indoor dining laws.

After a bruising week following the Dublin Bay South by-election defeat, the Fine Gael leader now has a disciplinary issue to handle.

Fine Gael is not saying what action will be taken against the TD but the party is “dealing with this matter”.

Ten Government TDs were missing for the vote on the legislation allowing for vaccinated people only to go inside restaurants and bars.

Nine had express permission to be absent and were supporting the legislation on Wednesday night, won by 74 votes to 68.

However, former minister John-Paul Phelan went AWOL, left the Dáil chamber and didn't vote in protest at the legislation.

The Government has now confirmed Mr Phelan did not have permission to be absent and the matter is now being handled.

"Government TDs not present contacted their respective party whip and their absences were then authorised as per protocol, with the exception of Deputy Phelan. The Deputy Government Whip is dealing with this matter," a spokesperson said.

A number of Coalition TDs had criticised the legislation but did not vote against it.

Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers gave permission to Fianna Fáil TDs Willie O’Dea, John McGuinness and Marc MacSharry to be absent. Mr O’Dea is understood to be ill at home in Limerick. Fine Gael TD Michael Ring also had permission to miss the vote.

The Chief Whip only sanctions absences where a TD has a specific excuse. It also implies they are supporting the legislation and does not mean they voted against the law or were absent in protest.

Among the other TDs absent with permission were Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman, who had to stay away after a positive Covid-19 case in his ministerial office. Fianna Fáil minister Robert Troy was getting married today so he was allowed to leave early. Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon is on paternity leave after the birth of a child. Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon is recuperating after fracturing his knee when he was knocked off his bicycle by an SUV. Justice Minister Helen McEntee is on maternity leave. She is continually paired with Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns, meaning their Government and Opposition votes cancel each other out.

However, Mr Phelan, the Carlow-Kilkenny TD, specifically left after speaking in the debate on the legislation earlier in the day.

"I didn’t vote. I left because the Minister for Health didn’t answer a single question I asked. I told the whips to furnish me with a pair and that I was leaving," he told KCLR Radio yesterday.

Fine Gael confirmed Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin did not provide a pair to Mr Phelan, meaning he was absent without permission.

"John-Paul Phelan had no pair,” a party spokesman said.

Fine Gael did not reply to queries on what disciplinary action would now be taken against the TD for failing to vote.

Party TDs are required to vote or seek permission from the whip to be absent.