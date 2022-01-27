Fresh from his Lotto six-month rollover battle – TD now demands humans in banks

Fresh from battling the Lotto over its six-month rollover Jackpot, a Fine Gael TD is taking up the consumer cudgels over banking robots.

Bernard Durkan said people wanted to talk to a human “and not a machine” when they have a financial issue or account query.

The Kildare North Deputy highlighted the installation of talking machines in banks that interact with nonplussed customers.

He asked if the Tánaiste would communicate with the banking authorities to try and address the issue.

Read More

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl commented that it was “a very good question” as Leo Varadkar rose to answer.

“I think the question is very valuable and I had this experience myself recently,” the Fine Gael leader said.

“For years I've been doing internet banking and phone banking and using my card reader at home and all the rest of it. I found I hadn't been in the bank for a long time.”

But he said he went to a bank in Baggot Street recently because he had to change the pin on his card.

“I had to interact with this very strange, large machine that looked like an ATM but wasn't an ATM,” he said.

“And it was very complicated.”

Mr Varadkar added: “And all I needed was somebody to maybe help me out. And there wasn't anyone there, because it was just machines and the security guard.”

The Tánaiste suggested he gave up on the effort. “As it happened, I rang up the helpline and the person on the AIB helpline was extremely helpful and I was able to solve the problem.

“But it did remind me of the value every now and then of having human contact, and just having that person in the post office in the bank branch, wherever you may go.”

He added: “While we don't have any legal powers around this, I do engage regularly with the banks on behalf of businesses and I will raise the issue with them for sure.”