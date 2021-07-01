| 11.9°C Dublin

Fresh DUP crisis as another quits party – and rounds on Irish Government for being ‘hell-bent on causing division’

North Down MLA Alex Easton said: &ldquo;I am at the end of my tether with U-turns and reaction politics&rdquo;. Expand

Suzanne Breen

The DUP has been hit by a fresh crisis as a Stormont politician last night resigned from the party saying he sees no “respect, discipline or decency” in its recent behaviour.

Announcing he was quitting after 21 years of DUP membership, North Down MLA Alex Easton said: “I am at the end of my tether with U-turns and reaction politics”.

He revealed he had been deeply distressed by bitter internal divisions for which he equally blamed elements of both Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s and Edwin Poots’ camps.

