Fresh blow to Simon Coveney as Government set to turn down opportunity to host America’s Cup yacht race in Cork

Simon Coveney at the helm of his yacht Wavetrain during racing at Cork Week. Picture by David Branigan

The Government is set to turn down the opportunity to host the America’s Cup yacht race in Cork Harbour.

In a fresh blow to embattled Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, Government officials have advised against his plan to host the sailing tournament in his native county.

Last night, officials from the Department of Sport briefed the three Government leaders on their concerns about holding the competition in Ireland.

The central concerns are the cost of prestigious yachting event. Officials believe there is a real risk the race might cost the State money rather than generate revenue.

There are also fears over how infrastructure for the competition could be delivered at time when the Government is struggling to get a handle on the housing crisis.

Officials are also concerned over the varying levels of predicted costs for the event. There is no funding currently budgeted for such a large-scale competition which could cost the State in excess of €200m with no guarantee of a return on this investment.

There also fears over the impact of spending such a large amount on sailing when other more popular sports are in need of funding.

“The cost-benefit analysis of the event does not suggest the type of return some in government would have you believe,” a source said.

Mr Coveney brought a memo on hosting the event to the last Cabinet meeting before the Dáil recess – the same meeting at which he proposed the appointment of Katherine Zappone as a special envoy.

The minister has a personal interest in sailing which saw him sail around the world as part of the Sail Chernobyl Project in 1998.

At the Fine Gael think-in on Tuesday, Mr Coveney was reluctant to say if Ireland would host the tournament but said the America’s Cup was an “enormous global sporting event”.

“We have an incredible natural resource in terms of our marine environment and that process is still under way and we’re not in a position to make any announcements around it just yet,” he added.

During the summer, the minister hosted a delegation of America’s Cup specialists in Cork Harbour who were examining the viability of the city for the competition.