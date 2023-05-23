Fresh blow for Leo Varadkar as fifth Fine Gael TD says he won’t stand for re-election

FINE Gael TD David Stanton has announced that he is standing down at the next general election in the latest blow to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The long-serving Cork East TD and former junior minister made the announcement at his constituency AGM on Monday night, confirming what had been widely expected across the party.

Mr Stanton was first elected to the Dáil more than a quarter of a century ago and served as Minister of State in the Department of Justice between 2016 and 2020.

He is the fifth Fine Gael TD to confirm he is not standing in the next general election following similar announcements in recent months from Michael Creed (Cork North-West), John Paul Phealn (Carlow-Kilkenny), Brendan Griffin (Kerry) and Joe McHugh (Donegal).

Mr Varadkar is expected to have to contend with further Dáil retirements in advance of the next general election having also lost former housing minister Eoghan Murphy, who quit his Dáil seat two years ago, in this term.

The decision of so many TDs to stand down is likely to pose a risk to Mr Varadkar's claim that Fine Gael will win 45 seats – an increase of 10 TDs – at the next election.

“It has been the utmost privilege of mine to have represented the constituents of Cork East since my first General Election in 1997 and at the five subsequent elections. I will continue to work for my constituents in the same manner until the next General Election,” Mr Stanton said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“A highlight of my career was being appointed Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality with special responsibility for Equality, Immigration and Integration in 2016.

He added: “I would also like to acknowledge all those who have supported me and worked with me in my role as a TD. It has been an absolute privilege to represent the people of Cork East as their public representative.

“My job is only made possible by my loving family. They provided me with great fortitude throughout my time as public representative for which I am eternally grateful.”

Mr Stanton said he would work with Fine Gael to ensure the party holds local authority seats in next year’s local elections and holds the Cork East Dáil seat at the next general election.

Mr Varadkar hailed Mr Stanton as a “brilliant TD and was an excellent Minister of State for four years”.

He said: “Anyone who has worked alongside David knows he is a true gentleman, and also one of the hardest-working TDs in Fine Gael and in the Oireachtas. There’s never any fuss, just hard work done well and consistently.

The Taoiseach added: “He was an excellent minister and helped to progress the new gambling laws which are now coming into force. He piloted a new Youth Justice strategy and continues to work on youth work issues.

“David helped to steer legislation to deal with Coercive Control through the Oireachtas, campaigns on Special Needs Education, and is currently calling for a Poet Laureate for the Houses of the Oireachtas.”