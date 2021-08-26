French president Emmanuel Macron says Ireland must lead on corporation tax reform

THE French president has said it is up to Ireland to “lead and decide” on corporation tax rates, on a visit to Dublin today.

President Emmanuel Macron was speaking at Government Buildings this afternoon and said that the pandemic has meant that there is a need for “in-depth change” of the “classical business model” of tax rates.

Ireland was one of a small number of countries which held out on signing the global OECD framework, which would mean that the corporation tax rate would be raised from 12.5pc to 15pc.

President Macron said that the OECD framework in “such contexts” makes sense and denied that he is putting pressure on Ireland to up their tax rate.

“I think that the framework does make sense in such contexts. And I want to believe that we can find the right path together in order to deliver a common framework and to deliver this minimal taxation. I do believe it makes sense,” he said.

“I think our citizens can no more understand that when you are an SME, you pay tax but when you are a big digital group you don’t pay tax. They want us to change the system,” he said.

"I am confident, but I'm not putting pressure. I'm working with your Taoiseach.”

"This is for you to lead and decide and yourselves, this is not for France to put pressure.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that Ireland has been “constructive multilaterally” on the OECD negotiations.

He said that the process is continuing even though there are “reservations” about certain aspects.

It is understood that in an earlier meeting with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, his French counterpart and officials were told that Ireland’s 12.5pc corporation tax is a long-standing feature of Ireland’s economic policy.

Earlier, Mr Macron has been welcomed to Ireland by President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin.

Commenting on the Afghan situation, Mr Macron said: "Nobody expected such a rapid and brutal situation in Kabul. President Biden confirmed to us during the G7 that he will leave the military airport and stop its operations with Afghanistan.

"I think de facto all of us are put in a position where we cannot protect all the Afghan people we wanted to protect.

"Now it is our responsibility to build additional solutions to protect them during the coming weeks and months."

Mr Macron also said Ireland will always have the support of the EU when it comes to Brexit negotiations.

He issued a warning to the UK that it needs to commit fully to all aspects of the trade deal agreed last year.

At the same time, the Taoiseach said he hoped that there was enough "political will" to solve the outstanding issues between the EU and the UK.

The French president has been one of the most vocal European leaders during the Brexit process and has insisted that the UK must stick to both the Northern Ireland Protocol and the trade agreement reached between the two sides last year.

Under the protocol, Northern Ireland remains in the customs territory of the UK - but customs checks and controls are applied to goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland also remains effectively in the EU's single markets for goods.

Mr Macron said that the EU will ensure that the UK sticks to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said: "We will make sure that the agreements signed after very lengthy negotiations will be complied with, when it comes to fisheries or some well-known protocols."

At the end of June, the UK and the EU agreed a three-month extension to the grace period on chilled meats entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

The protocol has been a source of contention in Northern Ireland - with unionist leaders calling on the agreement to be scrapped or renegotiated.

Mr Macron said that Ireland would never be let down by France or the EU when it comes to Brexit.

"From the beginning of the British referendum, Europe has been united and stood in solidarity. It will remain united. It is an existential for the solidarity and unity of the European Union," he said.

"We will never let you down."

"Our common strength is the single market and also our history and also what unites our people and our countries," he said.

The event on Thursday saw both political leaders reference the shared historical and cultural links between the two nations.

Mr Martin spoke of the influence the French revolution had on the path to Irish independence, while also referencing the two countries' literary connections.

Mr Martin said that France is now Ireland's closest political neighbour in the European Union.

Speaking about the UK, he said that a "positive and constructive future partnership is in everyone's interests but it will only be delivered if there is a relationship of trust and a willingness to deliver on commitments entered into".

"With the right political will, I believe it will be possible to find solutions to some of the outstanding issues within the framework of the protocol."