France 'will never abandon Ireland' - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said his country "will never abandon Ireland" as the EU grapples with the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said his country "will never abandon Ireland" as the EU grapples with the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

With just 10 remaining for the UK to find a consensus, Mr Macron said it appears we are heading for de facto no-deal scenario.

He said the EU will listen to any request for another Brexit extension but it must have a good reason.

Speaking alongside Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Elysee Palace in Paris, he cited a general election or a move towards a customs union as potential reasons for a delay.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The two leaders are discussing the consequences of a no-deal next week.

Mr Macron said Ireland and France will be the two most impacted countries.

"We will never abandon Ireland or the Irish people, no matter what," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Online Editors