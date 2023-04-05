Fr Peter McVerry apologises to Leo Varadkar saying eviction ban information ‘may have been incorrect’

Fr Peter McVerry has apologised to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar over his claim that Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien wanted to extend the eviction ban but Mr Varadkar stopped that from happening.

The homelessness campaigner made the comment on South East Radio on Monday and said Mr O’Brien had been “overridden” by the Taoiseach.

“That’s why there was no preparation made during the five month ban for mitigating the effects of ending this ban,” he said.

In response, a spokesperson for the Taoiseach denied Fr McVerry’s allegation, saying it is “100pc incorrect and without any foundation”.

Fr McVerry then doubled-down on the remark yesterday, but said he could not produce evidence as he could not reveal his sources.

“The discussion as far as I’m concerned ends here. I’m saying one thing, the Government are saying another and we can’t go any further,” he told RTÉ radio.

Read More

“I can understand why the Taoiseach is denying it, this is the most controversial, I think the worst, decision this Government has made in its lifetime.”

“We have a tsunami of misery coming down the road,” he added.

“We’re talking about tens of thousands of people who are going to be put out of their homes at a time when emergency homeless accommodation is absolutely packed.”

Mr Varadkar pushed back against Fr McVerry’s remark further while speaking on Newstalk Breakfast. He said there is “zero evidence” to support Fr McVerry’s claim and it is “100pc untrue”.

“The public will have to decide whether to believe me or the Government, but I think the evidence points in my direction,” Fr McVerry added.

However, speaking on The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s RedFM today, Fr McVerry said he wanted to “put an end” to the matter as it was distracting from discussions about the eviction ban and homelessness.

“The phrase I was given was that the Taoiseach had overridden the Minister. In light of the Taoiseach’s denial, which I accept as true, I believe that that phrase was unfortunate and inaccurate, suggesting as it does a conflict or dispute between the Taoiseach and the Minister,” McVerry said.

“Whatever the circumstances leading up to the decision to end the ban, which are now irrelevant as the decision has been made, I accept that the Minister along with the rest of the Cabinet and the Taoiseach, made the decision together to end the ban.”

When asked if his clarification was meant as an apology, Fr McVerry said it was.