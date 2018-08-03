Fourth Labour Party councillor calls for Brendan Howlin to step down as leader

South Dublin County Councillor Pamela Kearns said Mr Howling should step down in the interest of the party.

"We suffered the worst election defeat in the history of our Party in 2016 and since then matters have gone from bad to worse. The failure to hold a leadership contest post General Election was immensely damaging to the morale of many Labour Party members. Our activists deserve better,” she said.

“Brendan Howlin has served the country well and has been an excellent parliamentarian but I strongly believe that the time has come, in the interests of our party, for him to stand aside and facilitate a leadership election in which the entire membership can have their say, she added.

Ms Kearns' call for Mr Howlin to resign follows demands from Laois councillor Noel Tuohy, Kerry Councillor Terry O’Brien and South Dublin councillor Mick Duff. Wicklow local area representative Paul O’Brien also called on the Labour leader to step aside.

“We have consistently polled well below our General Election result. Regrettably Brendan has not been able to reverse this negative trend and it is my belief that only a change of leadership and a fresh approach can unite the Party and achieve the momentum we need to move forward,” Ms Kearns said.

