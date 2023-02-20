Fourth €200 energy credit likely to be in the autumn – rather than the summer

The Green Party looks to have won key battles over the cost-of-living measures to be announced tomorrow – with the €200 electricity credit set be pushed back until autumn.

The Greens advised that the credit to be delayed until the colder months and this sentiment was backed by Fianna Fáil sources in recent days.

Sources conceded it made more sense for a fourth instalment of the credit, which has proved to be very popular with the public, to take place in the autumn months rather than the summer.

It is not the only win for the Greens as a phasing out of excise duty will be seen as a compromise reached between the three parties – Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael ministers had been keen to see the cuts extended beyond February 28 for motorists.

Having met over the weekend for more talks, coalition leaders will tonight meet to hammer out the final details of the supports package and what measures it will consist of.

The Government’s third cost-of-living package is likely to consist of a fourth €200 electricity credit, possible double social welfare and pension payments, and a gradual hike in the cost of diesel and petrol.

Motorists were granted an excise of 20c per litre on petrol and 15c on diesel last year in order to address the energy crisis

The 9pc Vat rate on electricity and gas is likely to be extended and the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) widened.

A once-off doubling of child benefit may also be included, but senior sources said this is a very costly measure and would reduce the possibility of other payments.

Sources were also keen to downplay the extent of the measures as ministers emphasised they would not be of the same scale as the €4bn package announced at the last budget.

Instead of new measures, ministers are deciding which payments should be retained and which should be axed. The 9pc Vat rate for tourism and hospitality is also set to end this month.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys moved to downplay expectations, suggesting a once-off payment for vulnerable groups is on the cards.

“My priority is older people, people with disabilities, carers and of course working families with children,” Ms Humphreys told RTÉ.

“We did have a very comprehensive package of measures for Budget 2023. And I want to be honest, I want to be straight with people... the scale of these measures will be considerably less.

“Having said that, we will be able to give that helping hand to those that need it most.”

The package is believed to be similar in size to the one announced last February, when a range of new measures was worth €500m.

Ministers are already anxious about next winter and believe another package of measures may be required at budget time.