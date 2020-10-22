Four senators self-isolating after two test positive for Covid-19

Four senators are in self-isolation after two tested positive for coronavirus, Independent.ie has learned.

Two of the senators tested positive for Covid-19 and two additional senators are self-isolating as a precautionary measure.

The four senators have not been in Leinster House since last Friday, according to source familiar with the situation.

A number of well-placed sources confirmed two senators tested positive for the virus.

Houses of the Oireachtas authorities have been informed of the positive tests.

It is understood the positive tests will not have any impact on sittings of the Dáil or Seanad.

Sittings of both chambers are being held in the Dáil since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dáil and Seanad have been sitting this week and will continue to do so tomorrow to vote through emergency Covid-19 legislation.

Strict social distancing measures have been introduced in Leinster House to address the health and safety issues posed by the coronavirus.

The Convention Centre Dublin is also being used for Dáil debates and votes.

