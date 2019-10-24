FOUR Fianna Fáil TDs have apologised for their roles in the last week's bizarre Dáil session that sparked the 'vote-gate' scandal.

FOUR Fianna Fáil TDs have apologised for their roles in the last week's bizarre Dáil session that sparked the 'vote-gate' scandal.

Four Fianna Fáil TDs apologise in Dáil for their part in 'phantom votes' scandal

Timmy Dooley, Niall Collins, Lisa Chambers and Barry Cowen all read out apologies in the chamber this afternoon.

It came after party leader Micheál Martin said Mr Dooley and Mr Collins will remain suspended from the Fianna Fáil front bench

It comes after the publication of a report on last week's 'phantom voting' by the Clerk of the Dáil.

His probe was launched after the Irish Independent revealed that Mr Dooley’s vote was recorded six times despite his absence from the chamber.

Niall Collins later admitted he had pressed Mr Dooley’s voting button in the mistaken belief Mr Dooley was still present.

Fine Gael's chief whip Seán Kyne opened the debate by hitting out at the Fianna Fáil TDs involved in the 'vote-gate' scandal accusing them of acting in a "cavalier" and "arrogant" way.

Mr Martin hit out at what he argued were partisan attacks that have been made by other parties since the details of the controversy emerged last week.

Mr Martin said Fine Gael have been "outraged" but claimed this was undermined by "laughing" and "backslapping" in the corridors and briefings about an election.

He said that no evidence has been produced that there has been any impact on deciding the outcome of a Dáil vote.

TDs from rival parties heckled at this point.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl intervened and said "we need to treat each other with respect".

Mr Martin continue saying that the main case of irregular voting involved a series of divisions where the average margin was 45 votes.

But he also insisted "this does not diminish in any way what has happened" and added that it was "wrong".

He noted that a practice has developed where it's common for TDs not to be in their own seats during votes.

He said: "clearly it is bad practice" and he said it should stop.

Mr Martin referred to the case of his party’s Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers.

Last Thursday she voted for on behalf of her deputy leader Dara Calleary who was not in the chamber after she inadvertently sat in his seat.

She also voted in her own seat and did not raise the error with the tellers on the day.

Mr Martin told the Dáil he is fully satisfied with Ms Chambers' "good faith" and the apology she has made.

The Fianna Fáil leader Mr Martin said he took action in relation to Mr Dooley and Mr Collins at the weekend.

He asked them on Sunday to step down from the front bench pending the outcome of the Clerk's report.

Mr Martin said this sanction will remain in place.

Earlier Fine Gael's whip Mr Kyne said what happened last week "severely damaged" the position of trust given to each TD.

He said it undermines public confidence in how the parliament carries out its duties.

Mr Kyne said everybody can make a mistake and press the wrong button but such mistakes can be rectified easily before the result is read into the record.

He said of the voting irregularities there is "no way of explaining this away".

He said what happened was "wrong", "thoughtless", "cavalier" and "arrogant".

Ceann Comhairle Mr Ó Fearghaíl said any sanctions in relation to the 'vote-gate' issue are a matter for the House to decide.

He said a complaint has been made under the ethics act and it must be considered by the Committee of Members' Interests.

He said due process must be followed and those that expected sanctions today would be disappointed.

In her contribution Ms Chambers said she inadvertently sat in the wrong seat and added this was a "genuine mistake".

She said the vote was lost by a large number and she did not inform the teller because she genuinely thought it wasn't significant.

Ms Chambers added: "I sincerely apologise to this house and to the public for not doing so."

She said she was honoured to serve as a TD and she takes her responsibility seriously.

The Mayo TD said: "I have learned from my mistake and I am genuinely sorry."

Mr Dooley said he wanted to apologise to the Ceann Comhairle and every member of the House for what happened last Thursday.

He also apologised to Mr Collins, saying he gave him the impression he would be in the Chamber during the voting block.

Clare TD Mr Dooley said he regretted that his conduct led to a controversy.

He said his voting record was good and if he had been in the chamber last week "none of this would have happened".

Mr Dooley said he would cooperate with any statutory process that the Committee on Members' Interests may initiate.

Limerick TD Mr Collins also apologised for his role in what happened.

He said he voted for Mr Dooley a number of times in the mistaken belief he was in the chamber and said that was wrong. "I fully accept that I should not have done so," he added.

He said he too would cooperate with any probe by the Committee on Members' Interests and reiterated his "deep regret".

Mr Cowen was sitting in the wrong seat during last week's vote. He was in Mr Collins' seat.

He apologised for this "informality and carelessness on my part".

He said it allowed the integrity of the voting system to be questioned and he should have been in his own seat.

Online Editors