Four Dáil by-elections will be held on Friday November 29 – Dáil told
Voters in Dublin, Cork and Wexford will be invited to the polls on Friday, November 29, in by-elections to pick four new TDs to replace politicians elected to the European Parliament last May.
These four by-elections will be a major test for all the parties ahead of a general election which is expected after Easter next year. They will bring big head-to-head battles between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in a major indicator of which party will head the next government.
The Government has now confirmed by-elections in Dublin Fingal to replace Independent Clare Daly; in Dublin Mid-West to replace Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald; in Cork North Central to replace Billy Kelleher of Fianna Fáil; and in Wexford to replace Independent Mick Wallace.
Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy, speaking on behalf of Fine Gael, formally announced the by-election for Dublin Mid-West. Mr Murphy praised the work of former Tánaiste and government minister, Frances Fitzgerald, and said she will continue her good work as a Euro MEP.
For Fianna Fáil, party chief whip, Michael Moynihan, formally unveiled the by-election for Cork North Central. He praised the former TD, Billy Kelleher, who is now also a Euro MEP.
Representatives off all parties and Independents pledged to vigorously contest the four by-elections.
Independents4Change TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, welcomed the by-elections in Dublin Fingal and Wexford on behalf of his former colleagues.
Online Editors