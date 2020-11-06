Foster defends plan to ease North's lockdown as Taoiseach deflects on whether or not it undermines efforts here

Handout photo of First Minister Arlene Foster at a press conference at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, to discuss the latest coronavirus situation. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday October 29, 2020. See PA story ULSTER Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

NORTHERN Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster defended plans to lift the Covid-19 lockdown there next week as Level 5 restrictions continue in the South until the end of the month.

Speaking after a meeting of the British-Irish Council (BIC), Taoiseach Micheál Martin brushed aside a question on whether the move undermines efforts to fight the virus here.

But he did speak of the need for all administrations across Ireland and Britain to identify the correct level of restrictions needed for “protecting lives and livelihoods” as the pandemic continues over the coming months.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the BIC meeting was dominated by discussions on the Covid-19 crisis.

Restrictions in Northern Ireland are due to be eased next Friday, November 13.

Ms Foster and Deputy First Minister Ms O’Neill were asked at a press conference if the restrictions should stay in place until the start of December in the hope of saving Christmas.

The First Minister and DUP leader defended the plans saying: “the restrictions that we currently have in place, were in place before the restrictions came in in both the Republic of Ireland and indeed the tighter restrictions in England as well.

"We are monitoring the transmission of the virus very closely in Northern Ireland.

Ms Foster said the R-number in the North is now 0.7 and it must be maintained below one adding: “that's what we're determined to do. But we also have to recognise that this virus is going to be with us for some considerable time.

"We spent some time at the British-Irish Council, talking about that and the fact that we do need to have economic recovery alongside protecting our people and protecting the National Health Service.”

Sinn Féin’s Ms O’Neill said it’s “really important that particularly on this island, that we're as aligned, as we can be… We did go into lockdown before anyone else but I think that we have to keep the situation under review and we must be as aligned as we possibly can be at the different stages of the virus. She added: "the virus doesn’t stop because it’s moving from one jurisdiction to another. It moves very freely across this island.”

Mr Martin didn’t answer directly when asked if the easing of restrictions in the North undermined the lockdown in the South. He said he told the BIC that the virus is on a “downward trajectory” here though “we still have some distance to go”.

Mr Martin said there will be ongoing engagement with the Northern Ireland Executive including the First and Deputy First Ministers and Health Ministers and the Chief Medical Officers on both sides of the border. He said "I did, generally across all administrations, raise the point that we do need at some stage to identify the correct level of restrictions over a medium term period that will be consistent with protecting lives and livelihoods and keeping key sectors of the economy going.”

