Forty minutes in Wexford: Varadkar hits the campaign trail with Verona Murphy, but doesn't stick around - or answer questions

It was almost as if Leo Varadkar didn’t want people outside Wexford to know that he was heartily endorsing Verona Murphy, as he did while meeting voters along the town’s Main Street on a rain-soaked Monday afternoon.

Mr Varadkar was supposed to come here last Friday, but went canvassing with Emer Higgins - the party’s best hope of a Dáil seat - in Dublin Mid-West instead.

When the unofficial word spread on Sunday night that he would be in Wexford today queries to government and Fine Gael figures went largely unanswered. Local media were also kept in the dark by Mr Varadkar's team.

It was all the more bizarre, given two Fine Gael press officers accompanied Mr Varadkar to Wexford where he and Ms Murphy declined to take questions from the media after canvassing the town centre for a mere 40 minutes.

In Ms Murphy’s constituency office, which faces out onto the misty Wexford harbour, two ladies working on the campaign insisted they didn't know what was happening before softening up and parting with some campaign literature while heavily hinting at where the canvassing would be.

"Don’t we need more straight talkers?" said one of them as she handed over Ms Murphy’s literature bearing the same slogan.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and candidate Verona Murphy canvas on Wexford Main St. Photo: Douglas O’Connor

Mr Varadkar arrived on Main Street at around 2pm with a sizeable delegation that included Ms Murphy, who was all smiles as she studiously avoided the small number of journalists present. It all seemed a bit last minute, with none of the sizeable delegation having any canvassing cards or leaflets to hand out.

Ms Murphy was warm and engaged with voters and is more of a natural canvasser than the famously awkward Taoiseach.

Still Mr Varadkar, who was dressed casually, has improved enormously in recent years and was happy to chat with shop staff and customers in the various outlets they popped into briefly, asking them vote for Ms Murphy on Friday.

"The same day as the Toy Show," he helpfully reminded many of them.

Former MEP, TD and Senator Avril Doyle, who is centrally involved in Ms Murphy’s campaign, was a tour de force as she dragged the pair around various shops and chatted intensely with locals seeking their vote for her candidate.

Less visible were local ministers Paul Kehoe and Michael D’Arcy who stood well back from the Fine Gael delegation along with former TD Liam Twomey.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and candidate Verona Murphy canvas on Wexford Main Street. Photo: Douglas O’Connor

Most people the canvassing team met were non-committal, but there was no sense that Ms Murphy’s controversial comments linking migrants to Islamic State last week have harmed her.

"She speaks what everyone thinks," said Cora Flood, who had just met Mr Varadkar and Ms Murphy in Hassett’s Allcare Pharmacy. “I think I would vote for her.”

Ms Flood described Mr Varadkar as "lovely" after they briefly chatted about the merits of the Revolut prepaid debit card she was holding. "It changes the way you spend,” said Mr Varadkar before wandering off.

It was typical of his sometimes awkward small talk. In a dry cleaners Mr Varadkar remarked to the woman behind the counter that he’d sent a tie to be dry-cleaned recently and it came back with white powder stains on it. "It came off," he added.

In the credit union Mr Varadkar got a mixed reception.

"You’re a real gangster you are, you know that? You have that look about you as well," Martina O’Connor told the Taoiseach. Mr Varadkar laughed it off as did Ms Murphy, who told the woman: "You know where my office is, you come in and talk to me."

Ms O'Connor later said she thought the Taoiseach was "okay" and that all politicians were gangsters anyway.

Things got more hostile for Mr Varadkar outside a short time later, when he was heckled by a man with an English accent outside an Intreo office.

"There’s a load of homeless people over there underneath the bridge, do you wanna go see them?” shouted the man, who did not give his name.

He told Independent.ie: "I was standing in the credit union trying to get a loan and he comes in with a load of cameras focused on people standing there getting a loan and taking pictures for cheap publicity stunts. Disgrace."

As he was speaking, Mr Varadkar, who had ignored the man, got into his car with the rest of the travelling Fine Gael party before they departed the town centre - less than an hour after they had arrived.

