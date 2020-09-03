Former 'Vote-gate' TD apologises to former chairperson of Shannon Group

SENATOR Timmy Dooley has apologised to the former chairperson of Shannon Group Rose Hynes after comments he said "may have been viewed as totally unjustified criticism" of her.

Mr Dooley's apology, reported by 'The Clare Echo' came after a report in the same publication about how he wrote to Taoiseach Micheál Martin calling for a change of leadership at the company that runs Shannon Airport.

It reported that Mr Dooley was concerned at indications that Ms Hynes may seek an extension to her tenure as chairperson.

In the letter to Mr Martin as well as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, Mr Dooley called for the Government to begin a process to find a new candidate to chair the Group.

He reportedly claimed there is an "urgent need" for a new approach and vision at the Group and "this cannot come without a leadership change at the top."

Ms Hynes tenure as chairperson ended last week and Shannon PLC paid tribute to her on her departure.

Today 'The Clare Echo' published an apology by Mr Dooley for comments included in the report.

Mr Dooley said: "Comments attributed to me as reported on in The Clare Echo on or about 30th July 2020 may have been viewed as totally unjustified criticism of Ms Rose Hynes in her capacity as Chairperson of Shannon Group plc.

"This was not my intention.

"While we may have differences on issues of policy and strategy, I hold Ms Hynes in the highest regard as a businessperson, as a Chairperson and member of many boards in Ireland and as an individual.

"I unreservedly retract any suggestion to the contrary and apologise to Ms Hynes for any embarrassment my statement may have caused to her and her family," he added.

Mr Dooley declined to comment on the apology.

Shannon PLC has been contacted for comment but has not immediately responded.

Mr Dooley - who was caught up in the 'Vote-gate' controversy - lost his Dáil seat in the last General Election.

He was suspended from the Fianna Fáil frontbench last year for his involvement in irregular voting in the Dáil.

It came after the Irish Independent revealed that Mr Dooley’s vote was recorded six times despite his absence from the chamber.

Limerick TD Niall Collins later admitted he had pressed Mr Dooley’s voting button in the mistaken belief Mr Dooley was still present.

Both TDs later apologised and Dáil voting procedures are being overhauled.

Mr Dooley was appointed to the Seanad by the Taoiseach in June.

Online Editors