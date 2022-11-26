Former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits Bohemians ground in Dublin

Jeremy Corbyn stands in front of the 'Refugees Welcome' mural at the Bohemian Football Club in Dalymount Park in Phibsboro, on Dublin's northside. Picture: Daniel Lambert/Twitter

Former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn paid a visit to Bohemian Football Club in north Dublin today.

The socialist politician (73) visited the Dalymount Park ground, and helped pick out numbers for the club’s lottery.

"Todays lotto was done by big bohemians supporter @jeremycorbyn,” the club tweeted, along with a video of Mr Corbyn pulling numbers out of a drum.

"Can he play up front?” one wag responded to the tweet.

"Nah, he has to be a Derry City fan,” said another.

The club is well known for supporting left-leaning causes, and for promoting campaigns such as against racism and for LGBTQ+ rights.

Mr Corbyn, also visited the nearby café co-owned by club chief operating officer Daniel Lambert.

Earlier, Mr Lambert showed Mr Corbyn around the Dalymount ground and he was photographed in front of the ground’s ‘Refugees welcome’ mural.

And he also paid a visit to the Bang Bang café.

The Bang Bang owner, who also manages controversial bilingual Belfast hip-hop group Kneecap, tweeted: "We had a nice visitor to @BangBangD7 today @jeremycorbyn.”

Mr Corbyn was Labour leader from 2015 to 2020, when he stepped down in the wake of the general election and was then replaced by Keir Starmer.

He had the party whip suspended in a row over allegations of antisemitism within the party and now sits as an independent MP.