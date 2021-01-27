Former TD Margaret Murphy O’Mahony emerges as favourite to win Fianna Fáil nod for Seanad seat

Former TD Margaret Murphy O’Mahony is emerging as the favourite for the Fianna Fáil nod towards filling a Seanad vacancy.

Thirteen candidates will make pitches to the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party tonight by means of five-minute speeches.

The two main parties of Government, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, have a deal that should see each take a further seat in the upper house through vacancies that arose last year.

The berths formerly belonged to Fine Gael and Sinn Féin, with Leo Varadkar’s party looking to hold onto a seat while Micheál Martin aims to pick up a seat.

The by-elections arise because Michael D’Arcy, a former minister of state at the Department of Finance, controversially resigned last September to take up the post of chief executive of the Irish Association of Investment Managers.

The following month saw the abrupt departure of Sinn Féin senator Elisha McCallion after she was disciplined by her party over the receipt and non-return of £10,000 in Covid business grants in Northern Ireland.

Ms Murphy O’Mahony is thought likely to head the poll within the party because of her popularity with members from her previous stint as TD for Cork South West.

She was displaced as a TD by her Fianna Fáil running-mate, Christopher O’Sullivan, in last year’s general election.

Another with a strong shout is Kevin O’Keefe, a former TD for Cork East. He too lost out to a running mate last year, first-time TD James O’Connor who won the seat by 650 votes in the final analysis.

With 13 candidates in the field, transfers will decide the issue. Former Senator Gerry Horkan is also seen as having an outside chance.

A group of councillors are also in the chase, with Shane Moynihan of Lucan and Kate Feeney of Blackrock, Co Dublin, seen as having their own claims, being potential Dáil candidates next time out.

The contenders are Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi, Cllr Kate Feeney, Cllr Trevor Gilligan, Gerry Horkan, Bernard McGrath, Rita McInerney, Cllr Shane Moynihan, Cllr Michael Naughton, Cllr Ed O’Brien, Kevin O’Keefe, Margaret Murphy O’Mahony, Cllr Michael SHeehan and Cllr Hoe Sheridan.

Fine Gael will contend for the D’Arcy vacancy on the Agriculture panel, while Fianna Fáil will aim for the available seat on the Industrial and Commercial panel.

The by-elections are not expected to be held for weeks yet. A Senate post is worth €65,000 before expenses and perks.

