Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern doesn’t rule out Fianna Fail coalition with Sinn Féin after election

Bertie Ahern has said it’s “too early” to rule out a Fianna Fáil-Sinn Féin coalition and that the Irish public will in the end decide.

The former taoiseach would not be drawn on if he would stand in the presidential election on RTÉ One’s Late Late Show tonight.

However, Mr Ahern, who recently rejoined Fianna Fáil, didn’t outright state any plan to bring the two opposition parties together was impossible.

“It’s too early to say what will happen,” Mr Ahern told Ryan Tubridy.

“We’re two years out from the election. I don’t think it’s wise for political parties to say what will happen. The people will ultimately decide.”

Mr Ahern appeared on the Late Late to mark his place in the creation of the Good Friday Agreement on its 25th anniversary.

Rather than answer a question on whether he’s standing in the presidential election, Mr Ahern responded to Tubridy: “I heard you're running, but anyway.”

Tubridy continued: “You’d have Mahon, how you left the taoiseach’s office (as questions to answer).”

Mr Ahern responded: “To be honest, I haven’t thought about it. I said I’m going to stay involved in the North for this year.

“There's so many outstanding issues. I’m enjoying trying to bring what we started 30 years ago to an end.”

US President Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland and Northern Ireland next week, was “an enormous opportunity,” for the North, he said.

“Rishi Sunak has done a good job, Northern Ireland is part of Ireland, the British and EU economy,” he said.

“It's the best three card trick. All we need are the politicians to get their act in line. If that happens, then Northern Ireland can really thrive… Biden’s interest in Northern Ireland, as president and long before, has been outstanding.”

Mr Ahern paid tribute to all those who’d been involved in the construction of the GFA, including former US senator George Mitchell, whom he said was currently suffering health issues.

All sides had paid their part, he added.

He also remembered the loss of his mother, who passed away when the talks were finally coming to an end in 1998.

“The sadness,” he said. “You lose your mam… I went to mam’s removal, I came out of the church, it was a Tuesday night.

“I thought the funeral is tomorrow and I’ll go back to the North.”

However, he took an urgent phone call from the North and was urged to return.

He was told if he didn’t return to the North “this thing is gone.”

Mr Ahern recalled how he spoke to Mr Mitchell and realised he had to travel to Northern Ireland.

“I trusted George Mitchell. He’s having health problems at the minute. I spoke to him the length of Griffith Avenue (in Dublin).

“I went up (to Northern Ireland) at 6am in the morning, I met David Trimble, the SDLP, Sinn Féin.

“Then I was back up to mam’s funeral in Marino and then back up (to the North.)”