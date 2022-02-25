Former Sinn Féin TD says she was called an ‘effin eejit’ when she told prominent female party member of unplanned pregnancy

Clare TD Violet-Anne Wynne who announced today that she was leaving Sinn Féin has said she was called an “effin eejit” after informing a prominent female party member of her unplanned pregnancy.

Deputy Wynne has claimed she was subjected to “psychological warfare” within the party and was “very alone and very isolated” when she raised issues she was experiencing at constituency level.

The TD, who gave birth to her sixth child in recent weeks, said the pregnancy came as a “huge shock” to her and her family.

“We already had five children and we already thought that we had finished but obviously there were other plans there. I was really anxious in relaying the information initially to people, to the party, because I was concerned what the reaction would be,” she told RTÉ’s Drivetime.

“When I did mention it to a prominent female member at the time and I was called an effin eejit for getting pregnant in the first place. For me, it didn’t help with the anxiety that I was already experiencing and it was quite shocking I suppose,” she said.

“Although you might be experiencing anxiety, you don’t expect that kind of a reaction. I was looking for a bit of support and a bit of, maybe, reassurance I suppose at the time and I felt I didn’t receive it.”

Ms Wynne also said that she did not receive the kind of support she expected at local level to get work done in her constituency office.

Shortly after her election in 2020 details emerged in the media about €12,000 worth of rent arrears, which she has since repaid.

She said that she had “baggage” coming into the Dáil as a new TD and that she had “lengthy conversations” with local party members about some of these topics, including that of her husband using medicinal cannabis for a neurological condition.

She said that after there were “negative” stories about her in the press, party members at local level said that they had been “blindsided”.

“[Members at local level] said I hadn’t relayed this information maybe or kept some information private but I hadn’t, that wasn’t the case,” she said.

The TD said that she went to the party looking for support and “comradery” soon after being elected but felt that this was not forthcoming.

“Very soon after the election we were all dealing with Covid and I suppose, that would’ve had an impact as well, but it just felt that little bit more extreme for me because of the negative press and the reaction at local level.

“I definitely felt very alone and very isolated in dealing with all of that.”

She has not heard from Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald since announcing her exit from the party, but a statement was issued through the party’s Deputy Whip Denise Mitchell.

She said Sinn Féin had worked “extremely hard” over the past two years to resolve “challenges at constituency level” and that this work was “continuing”.

She said that Ms Wynne was a “valued member” of the party.

“Unfortunately, Violet-Anne has now decided to leave Sinn Féin. We wish her and her family the very best for the future,” said Deputy Mitchell.