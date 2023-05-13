Former Sinn Féin councillor who was suspended over bullying to run for party in next general election

Melissa O’Brien has been selected to run for the Dáil alongside incumbent Cork East TD Pat Buckley Photo: Facebook

SINN Féin is to run a former Cork county councillor, who was previously suspended from the party for “uncomradely” behaviour towards a former TD, in the next general election.

Mallow-based Melissa O’Brien has been selected to run for the Dáil alongside incumbent Cork East TD Pat Buckley at the next general election in east Cork, Sinn Féin confirmed.

The selection convention is understood to have taken place in recent weeks.

The Cork East constituency is likely to be impacted by the forthcoming boundary review and Sinn Féin said that all selections are still subject to Ard Chomhairle ratification.

Ms O’Brien, who was elected to Cork county council in 2014 and previously went by her married name Melissa Mullane, was given a 12-month suspension from the party in June 2015 – but was later readmitted following an appeal.

Her suspension followed an internal review of the Sinn Féin organisation in Cork which found she had been “uncomradely” towards then sitting Cork East TD Sandra McLellan.

The internal review, which was carried out by the then Cork North Central TD Jonathan O’Brien, found that Ms Mullane had intentionally undermined and marginalised Ms McLellan, who would later stand down at the 2016 general election.

Following the review, Ms Mullane and another councillor who was expelled from the party altogether, Kieran McCarthy, were ordered to resign their seats on Cork County Council but neither did so.

Ms Mullane was subsequently readmitted to the party less than three months later after she won an appeal against the original decision and her suspension was lifted by the Sinn Féin ard chomhairle.

Ms Mullane subsequently contested the 2019 local elections but lost her seat in the Mallow local electoral area. She has continued to be active in the party locally.