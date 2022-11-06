| 10.4°C Dublin

Former secretary of state Brandon Lewis spent just 40 nights in Northern Ireland while in office, running up bill of £85,000

Cost to taxpayers of stays at Hillsborough Castle worked out at £2,139 per night

Ciaran O'Neill

Former secretary of state Brandon Lewis spent just 40 nights at his official residence in Northern Ireland in the last two years — at a total cost of £85,000 to taxpayers.

Mr Lewis, who was secretary of state from February 2020 to July 2022, stayed overnight at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down on 20 occasions during both of the last two financial years of 2020/21 and 2021/22.

