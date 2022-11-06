Former secretary of state Brandon Lewis spent just 40 nights in Northern Ireland while in office, running up bill of £85,000

Former secretary of state Brandon Lewis spent just 40 nights at his official residence in Northern Ireland in the last two years — at a total cost of £85,000 to taxpayers.

Mr Lewis, who was secretary of state from February 2020 to July 2022, stayed overnight at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down on 20 occasions during both of the last two financial years of 2020/21 and 2021/22.

While Hillsborough is the official residence of the royal family in Northern Ireland, the secretary of state also stays in the property when he or she is in the country.

The property and grounds of the Hillsborough estate are managed on behalf of the royal family by Historic Royal Palaces.

Records show that in the last financial year, 2021/2022, the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) paid a total of £47,172 to Historic Royal Palaces for the use of Hillsborough Castle to provide accommodation for the secretary of state.

In the 2020/21 financial year, the NIO paid £38,400 to use the property for the same purpose.

The total paid out by the NIO in the last two years for accommodation at Hillsborough is £85,572. Based on the secretary of state’s 40 overnight stays, that would work out at £2,139 per night, but a NIO spokesperson said Hillsborough is also used by other ministers and has a small office for use by ministers and NIO staff.

“Hillsborough Castle is run and maintained by Historic Royal Palaces under contractual arrangement with the Northern Ireland Office,” the spokesperson said.

“As part of that arrangement the Northern Ireland Office maintains some accommodation and a small office for use by ministers and Northern Ireland Office staff. Responsibility for the day-to-day running and management of Hillsborough Castle rests with Historic Royal Palaces.”

Visits to Northern Ireland by Mr Lewis, who is the MP for Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, when he was secretary of state were severely hampered by the pandemic travel restrictions.

He left the role in July and was replaced by Shailesh Vara, who lasted less than two months in the job. The current Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, took over from Mr Vara in September.

Although described as a castle, Hillsborough is a large house, with the castle referring to an original fort on the site, the first home of the Hill family.

The first part of the current house, which has been extensively extended, was built in the late 1700s.

The Hill family sold the house to the British government in 1925 and it became the official residence of the governor of Northern Ireland.

When the government introduced direct rule from Westminster in 1972 due to the growing violence of the Troubles, the role of governor of Northern Ireland was abolished and replaced by the secretary of state position.

Since then, Hillsborough Castle has been used by the secretary of state when he or she is visiting Northern Ireland.

Hillsborough Castle has also played a key role is some of the pivotal political events in Northern Ireland’s recent history.

In 1985, the Anglo-Irish Agreement was signed at Hillsborough by British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and the taoiseach Garret FitzGerald.

In 2010, the Hillsborough Agreement was also signed at Hillsborough Castle, resulting in the devolution of policing and justice powers to Northern Ireland.

Given its connection to the royal family, Hillsborough Castle was also the focus for many people to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth following her recent death.

Thousands of bunches of flowers and gifts were left at the gates of the estate in her honour.​