FORMER Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon has died, aged 83.

Tributes were paid to the ex-SDLP leader as news of his passing was confirmed this evening.

Mr Mallon became involved in the SDLP in the late 1960s.

He went on to play a key role in the peace process, leading to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

He then served as deputy first minister in the power-sharing administration with first minister David Trimble.

Born in the village of Markethill in Co Armagh, his father was the headmaster of a local primary school.

He joined the SDLP and became a councilor in 1973.

In 1979, he became the SDLP's deputy leader and the party's justice spokesman.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwoord paid tribute to Mr Mallon and said he left an incredible legacy.

"In the darkest days of conflict, when hope was in short supply, Seamus represented the fierce thirst for justice that ran through the SDLP and through communities that had lost so much to political violence.

"His passion for peace underpinned by truth, justice and reconciliation came from a lifetime as a proud son of Markethill where he was born, grew up and raised his own family. It didn’t matter who you were, where you worshipped or what your politics were, there was always help to be found at Seamus’ hearth.

"I joined the SDLP because of people like Seamus Mallon. His absolute opposition to the murder and maiming of our neighbours, his immense work to reform policing and deliver a new Police Service that could command the support of our entire community and his unrelenting commitment to making this a place we can all call home inspired so many young SDLP members," Mr Eastwood said.

"Throughout my political life, Seamus was a constant source of guidance, advice and, when needed, some robust critical reflection. His support has been an immense source of personal pride. I hope that I’ve done him proud in return.

"Seamus lived for Ireland and worked for all of its people - we are all the better for it.

"The pride of Seamus’ life was his dearly loved late wife Gertrude, their daughter Orla and granddaughter Lara. My thoughts and prayers are with Orla, her husband Mark, and Lara at this difficult time. I hope they’re comforted by Seamus’ incredible legacy and the indelible mark he left on the lives of so many people."

Online Editors