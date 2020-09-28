Former Minister of State Michael D'Arcy not seeking exemption from Sipo rules to take up lobbying role

Former Minister of State Michael D'Arcy did not seek an exemption from the Standards in Public Office rules to take up his role with a financial investments lobby group.

Instead, Mr D'Arcy, who officially stopped being the minister responsible for financial services three months ago, will "not be engaging in any lobbying activities" during his first 12 months as chief executive of the Irish Association of Investment Managers (IAIM).

In a statement, the lobbying group said: "Both the IAIM and Michael D’Arcy are fully aware of SIPO’s guidelines as set out with regards to the responsibilities of former officer holders. As CEO of IAIM, Michael D’Arcy will not be engaging in any lobbying activities, in accordance with the cooling off period for the first twelve months of leaving office."

"Michael D’Arcy has always been fully compliant with the guidelines during his time as a politician and will continue to strictly adhere to them now in his new role with the IAIM," the statement added.

The group said during his cooling off period Mr D'Arcy and IAIM chairman John Corrigan will "be responsible for re-setting the IAIM agenda and priorities, given the changing landscape post-Brexit, and growing the membership base to effectively support a healthy expansion of the sector.”

IAIM's website says it "exists to represent the members and the investment management industry in Ireland to relevant corporate, political, regulatory, media and other stakeholders".

