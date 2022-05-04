Former Education Minister Joe McHugh will not contest the next general election for Fine Gael.

In a statement, Mr McHugh said he is stepping away from politics to spend more time with his family.

The former minister’s constituency has been a hotbed for public disquiet with the Government over the Mica controversy which has left thousands of homes crumbling beyond repair. Donegal homeowners remain unhappy with the State’s enhanced grant scheme for those affected by the defective blocks.

“In this current Dáil, I remain committed to Mica redress and I will continue to work in the Dáil, and with my council colleagues on this crucial issue, as well as all the other issues affecting Donegal,” Mr McHugh said.

“Everything that I have achieved has been with the help and support of both the Fine Gael organisation and so many people in the wider community in Donegal,” he added.

Mr McHugh said the last two years of the pandemic has given him time for reflection and he wants to be around more for his children as they grow older. Mr McHugh has three children with former Fine Gael TD Olwyn Enright who also left politics.

“Politics is a 24/7 job that demands absolute commitment. I have given politics everything I could throughout my career and it has been my greatest honour to serve as a TD representing the people of Donegal in Dáil Éireann,” he said.

“I have always given my full commitment to my role as a public representative and this won’t change in this current Dáil, however, after the next election, I want to focus more on my family life.

“My election to this current Dáil by the people of Donegal is a mandate which I will continue to diligently serve for the lifetime of this Dáil. I can assure you that I will work as hard as ever for the remainder of this Dáil serving my constituents and this county.

“I am making my intentions clear now, well in advance of the next General Election, to give the Fine Gael organisation and potential candidates the time to establish themselves and campaign to ensure Fine Gael will retain a seat in Donegal.

“I will continue to work closely with the Fine Gael organisation, and I know with the determination we have in the party, among our members and our County Councillors, we will present a strong team in the county in the next election,” he added.

He thanked former Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar for the opportunities they gave him while he served in the Dáil.

“I want to thank all those who have given me such support and encouragement over the years, I deeply appreciate it. I also want to thank and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all those who have worked with me in the office,” he added.

“It is an enormous privilege to be a public representative. It is an honour and a pleasure to be able to serve your community, your county and your country.”