Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said ‘Golfgate’ TD Dara Calleary may still have a future in politics despite his resignation and his breaking Covid-19 restrictions with other high profile figures.

The Mayo TD resigned as Agriculture Minister over his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden last summer after outcry at the numbers at the event.

“Golfgate jarred with the public mood at the time,” he admitted. “The Government brought in restrictions, I was very annoyed about it.

“To be fair to Dara Caleary, he got it straight away. We discussed it that evening and he said he made a very big mistake,” Mr Martin told Virgin Media Television last night.

“I felt very sorry for him, he was committed to politics all his life… He would have been a very fine minister.

“I think again, he will have an opportunity in the future… All round that was a very challenging period in the Government’s life, but Dara Calleary made a decision that will stand him in time.”

The Taoiseach also told of the challenging year and revealed colossal Covid-19 case numbers following his “meaningful Christmas” slogan, was the hardest time so far.

Mr Martin said he used the phrase because he knew Ireland couldn’t have a normal festive period and he was attempting to help the nation realise with a six-week Level 5 lockdown, a Christmas of sorts was possible.

But the case numbers ran into several thousands a day in January after the Government moved to open up indoor dining, household visits and retail in a move to boost the economy.

And Mr Martin admitted watching as the numbers climbed into several thousand a day in January, was his toughest time in office.

“That was the worst part,” Mr Martin told Virgin Media Television last night. “That month of January - the impact of the virus was challenging our health service and impacting on people, in terms of case numbers and hospitalisations going up…

“The variant was a big factor, particularly in January, in my view and other people’s view.

“It wasn’t something we experienced before in the pandemic - other people (from different countries) said ‘there’s something going on here in Ireland’.”

Mr Martin said there was a “significant spike” in cases in January and if the Government “knew then what we know now,” it would have made different policy decisions.

The Taoiseach told Virgin Media One he had a conversation with HSE CEO Paul Reid in January, who explained he was seeing an impact from Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve in case numbers and he found that “very worrying”.

“We got through it,” he said, adding that there was “enormous pressure” at that time to deal with the pandemic.

But inevitably the “unfortunately people died during that period from that terrible virus.”

“That would have been the most difficult month for all of us really,” he added.

“My daily focus was anything that needed to be done to give support to the health service.”

Mr Martin also admitted there had been “problems” with messaging from different Government messaging surrounding the pandemic but he said the period was “unprecedented.”

He stated he enjoyed a good working relationship with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Transport and leader of the Green party, Eamon Ryan and Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan.

And he was supportive of Mr Varadkar, as he continued to face a backlash and garda investigation for leaking a confidential document.

“I think the Tánaiste has been very upfront in the house - he made a mistake, he acknowledged that... he's now dealt with the issue, I’m not worried about the capacity of this issue to destabilise the Government,” the Taoiseach said.

Regarding the doubt now cast over the July 5 reopening of indoor hospitality, due to the delta variant, Minister Martin said he didn’t want a situation to see businesses in a state of flux.

“We understand the need for people to have clarity as early as possible,” he added, stating the decision would be made next week,” he said.

And he vowed the Government would now be dealing with Ireland’s housing crisis with the same urgency as it had with Covid-19.

“This is a crisis, we need more houses built,” he said. “As Taoiseach, I’m going to deal with the housing crisis as we dealt with covid,” Mr Martin said.

He said he would take “every single avenue to get housing built”.