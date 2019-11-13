Former MEP Marian Harkin rules out running for Fine Gael in next year's general election

FORMER Independent MEP Marian Harkin appears to have ruled out running for Fine Gael in the general election next year - despite the party's attempts to woo her in recent weeks.

Two Fine Gael sources confirmed there had been contact between Ms Harkin, who retired from the European Parliament in May, and party figures in recent weeks.

Neither the party nor Ms Harkin would confirm that she would be its Dáil candidate in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency at the next election. But in an attempt to quell the intense local speculation on Wednesday night, Ms Harkin issued a brief statement.

"As a response to recent speculation, I would like to say that while I have full respect for those engaged in party politics, I am and always have been an independent politician," she said.

Ms Harkin did not immediately respond to queries about whether she could run for the Dáil as an Independent.

She had earlier failed to deny that she was in talks with Fine Gael about running for the party.

Ms Harkin was an Independent TD for Sligo-Leitrim between 2002 to 2007 and an MEP for North-West and later Midlands-North-West from 2004 until retiring.

The speculation about Ms Harkin came as retiring TD Tony McLoughlin signalled he was unlikely to reverse that decision despite pressure from the Fine Gael hierarchy.

The party's election ticket in the constituency was plunged into turmoil earlier this year after its two selected candidates, Cllr Sinéad Maguire and former TD Gerry Reynolds, quit within weeks of each other.

Fine Gael has selected Senator Frank Feighan to run in place of Mr Reynolds. Former minister John Perry has also been lobbying to be added to the ticket.

