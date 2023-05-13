Former Labour TD Brendan Ryan mounts political comeback

FORMER Labour TD Brendan Ryan has returned to the party fold as a councillor in north county Dublin.

Mr Ryan has been selected by Labour members to replace Balbriggan councillor Seána Ó Rodaigh after she announced she would not be running for re-election next year. The former Fingal mayor has since decided to resign her Fingal County Council seat.

Mr Ryan is expected to be formally co-opted into Ms O’Rodaigh’s seat for the Balbriggan local electoral area at the council’s next monthly meeting on June 12.

Mr Ryan, who was a TD for Dublin Fingal between 2011 and 2020 and a Senator between 2007 and 2011, said he intended to contest next year’s local elections.

Whilst, there is speculation he could mount a Dáil comeback bid if Fingal is split into two by the boundary review, Mr Ryan, 70, said: “It's my intention and my assumption to contest for the council and that's the end of that, that's as far as it will go.”

Labour already has a TD in Dublin Fingal in Duncan Smith who succeeded Mr Ryan at the 2020 general election.

In the event the constituency is split in two, Labour is expected to run Rush-based councillor Rob O’Donoghue, who topped the poll with nearly 2,000 first preference votes in the Rush-Lusk local electoral area in the local elections four years ago.

Mr Smith said he was delighted Mr Ryan is returning to the fold. “We've worked well for 12 years now and he has never really stopped in the last three years,” he told Independent.ie.

“It's a great move and there will be a warm welcome for him coming onto the council because he is held in really good esteem.”

In a Facebook video explaining her reasons for stepping down, Ms O’Rodaigh said the role of councillor required full time commitment and that balancing it with another job is “not sustainable”.