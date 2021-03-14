Former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger steps down from Future of Media Commission

Former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger has stepped down from the Future of Media Commission.

It comes after sustained pressure over the fact that he was editor of the left-wing British national daily while columnist Roy Greenslade was secretly a supporter of the IRA’s armed campaign.

Mr Greenslade in particular targeted former Labour Party Senator Máiría Cahill for adverse comment over her revelations that she had been raped by an IRA man at a safe house — and then repeatedly maligned by the Republican movement.

The departure of high-profile Mr Rusbridger now throws the future of the Future of Media Commission into doubt, and the Government will want to find an early replacement.

Mr Rusbridger said: “I was pleased to be invited by the Taoiseach to be part of the Future of the Media Commission.

"I was heartened by his backing for my continued involvement, along with the Culture and Media Minister, Catherine Martin.

"The unanimous support of my Commission colleagues was very important to me. The commission is considering critical issues for Ireland and I don’t want my involvement to be a distraction from its work, so I have told its chair, Prof Brian MacCraith, that I will step down.”

The Taoiseach and the Ms Martin have acknowledged Mr Rusbridger’s decision to step down.

They thanked Mr Rusbridger for his "significant contribution" to the Commission to date.

Online Editors