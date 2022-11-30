Former foreign minister Charlie Flanagan tells Coveney not to reopen embassy in Iran

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Simon Coveney attends the presentation of Civil Defence Covid 19 medals at Croke Park in Dublin to honour volunteers for their efforts during the pandemic. Picture date: Tuesday November 29, 2022.

A former foreign affairs minister is among a number of Fine Gael politicians demanding that the Government halt the reopening of the Irish embassy in Tehran.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is facing a backlash from his own party over plans to reopen the Irish embassy in Tehran with Charlie Flanagan, his predecessor as Foreign Affairs Minister, co-signing a letter to Mr Coveney yesterday urging a halt to the reopening.

Speaking in Dublin, Mr Coveney said the Government decision to reopen the embassy was “under review”, noting that Ireland has “concerns” about the Islamic republic at present.

Iranian authorities have undertaken a violent crackdown on protests in the country in recent weeks after the death of Mahsa Amini (22) following her arrest for allegedly violating the nation’s strict dress code.

The Iranian government has portrayed the riots as instigated by foreign enemies. At least 451 protesters have been killed and more than 18,000 others have been detained, according to human rights bodies. It has also reported the deaths of 60 security personnel.

Ireland’s embassy in Tehran was closed in 2012 as part of a series of cost-cutting measures that saw the Irish diplomatic post in Vatican City also shuttered. Mr Coveney announced last year that the Irish embassy in Iran would reopen in 2023.

Events of recent weeks have prompted a number of Fine Gael politicians to voice their opposition to the proposal.

Mr Flanagan, along with the Government leader in the Seanad Senator Regina Doherty, former minister John Paul Phelan and Senator Mary Seery Kearney co-signing a letter to Mr Coveney that expresses their “concerns” in relation to the reopening of the embassy.

“For a variety of serious reasons ranging from human rights violations by state actors such as rape, torture, murder, and the beatings and killing of dissidents, we feel it is completely inappropriate and is majorly in conflict with our stated objectives and support for international human rights, women’s rights and the rule of law,” the letter states.

It noted that the UN last week instigated a special investigation into the “unnecessary and disproportionate use of force and the fortress mentality of those who wield power over their own people in Iran”.

The letter concluded: “In light of these developments, we must insist that all plans to reopen an Irish embassy be halted until the outcome of the UN investigation is determined or cancelled altogether.”

Ms Doherty raised strong objections to the reopening of the embassy at last week’s Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting and questioned its reopening when there are only 18 Irish citizens in Iran.

She said it was not acceptable if it was being done for trade reasons and asked for the business case for the reopening to be published.

She added that it was unacceptable to do business with a country that, she claimed, uses rape and murder to put down their people.