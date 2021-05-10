Former Fine Gael TD Michelle Mulherin returns to career as a solicitor

Former Fine Gael politician Michelle Muherin from Mayo has announced she is returning to her old job as a solicitor.

Ms Mulherin served as a senator from 2016 to 2020, after being nominated by then Taoiseach Enda Kenny. She served as a TD for the Mayo constituency from 2011 to 2016.

Ms Mulherin came to national attention on a number of issues starting in 2012. One being when she created a storm over remarks she made in the Dáil that "fornication" was the biggest cause of unwanted pregnancies.

On her official Facebook page the Mayo native said: “In I am delighted to confirm I am returning to my work as a solicitor. It's a big change again for me but I am really looking forward to it and to rising to meet the challenges of this new chapter.

“It is my hope and aim to represent clients in a courageous, capable, conscientious and compassionate way by building on the previous 16 years I practised as a solicitor and combining it with my many years experience of public service working for the people of Mayo and the common good as a TD, senator and councillor.”

She added: “I will be working alongside my excellent solicitor colleagues, Carmel Duggan and Caroline Barry of Duggan & Barry, Solicitors. Sincere thanks for all the support and encouragement on the many journeys I have been on.”

Former party colleagues for Pat Deering and Josepha Madigan wished her well.

The solicitor also sparked controversy when in 2015, as a TD, it emerged that she clocked up a hefty phone bill by making calls to a mobile phone in Kenya. She paid back more than €3,000 to the Houses of the Oireachtas for the calls, which were made from her Leinster House phone.

The majority of the phone calls were logged in 2012 and 2013. In a statement at the time to RTÉ, she said she decided to repay the full amount so as to avoid any “perception” that she benefited personally.

Another was when she went looking for an All-Ireland Senior Football final ticket when Mayo were in the final against Dublin in 2016.

She attempted to clarify matters in relation to her search for tickets after she accused the GAA of discrimination having had a request for tickets denied by the association.

She applied for two tickets for the clash between her native county and Dublin, but was denied on the basis that only TDs from competing counties were eligible for tickets.

Ms Mulherin was quoted as saying: "In my view, this is clear discrimination by the GAA in relation to members of the Oireachtas. I would emphasise that my issue is with the GAA at central level and not at local level”.