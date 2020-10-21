Former Fine Gael Minister Michael Ring won't vote for fines for people in rural Ireland who break 5km travel ban

Former Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring has said he will not vote in favour of fines for people in rural Ireland who breach the 5km travel restriction.

Speaking at a Fine Gael parliamentary party, Mr Ring said the Government should have stuck with Level 3 restrictions instead of imposing a national lockdown.

The Mayo TD said the rules set out in Level 3 should have been enforced rather than stricter regulations being introduced.

The Dáil is due to debate the new system of fines for breaches of public health rules tomorrow. This will include a €500 fine for anyone who travels further than 5km from their home for a non-essential purpose.

Fine Gael TDs, senators and MEPs are meeting via teleconference to discuss the latest public health measures introduced by the Government.

“Ring let a roar,” a source said before adding that the former minister said “we should have stayed at Level 3”.

Another source said: “Michael Ring won’t vote for fines for people in rural Ireland who break 5km rule.”

