Former Fine Gael junior health minister Jim Daly takes up top job in Private Hospitals Association

A former Fine Gael junior health minister has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of The Private Hospitals Association (PHA).

Jim Daly will lead the PHA nationally and represent the interests of the sector with stakeholders including the Government, the HSE, regulators and health insurers.

The junior minister for mental health retired from politics in 2020 in a move that caused major surprise within his party at the time.

At the time, the Cork South West TD said he was no longer able to balance political life with having a young family.

In 2019, Mr Daly issued a letter to then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to inform him of his decision.

"This has been an extremely difficult decision for me to make. I have decided to leave public life to enable me to spend more time with my young family," the letter stated.

The PHA was key in negotiating the multimillion deal which allowed the State take over private hospital capacity during the worst of the Covid pandemic.

The former Fine Gael Minister said it was an “honour” to have been appointed to the new role and it is an opportunity that he will “relish”.

“This is both an exciting yet challenging time in the Irish healthcare sector after emerging from one of the most seismic periods in our country’s history post Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“We are at an important transition point in the delivery of healthcare reform in this country, yet the experience of the past 2 years has seen unprecedented levels of collaboration with the state and private hospitals, with very constructive engagement occurring on all sides.”

The chairperson of the Private Hospitals Association said he was delighted to welcome Jim Daly on board as CEO.

Bill Maher said: “Playing a critical role in healthcare delivery nationally as PHA does, means Jim will be a leading voice within the sector and helping shape the agenda going forward.

“Covid-19 has brought about new ways of working between public and private and we have shown how a joined-up approach can work in helping defeat the virus. We now need to apply that partnership approach and ‘can-do’ mindset to the pervasive problem of hospital waiting lists and take steps to halt their further growth.

“I look forward to Jim’s valuable contribution as we collectively seek to address the pressing health needs of our population.”

The PHA said Mr Daly will be tasked with working with its members in progressing key strategic objectives including building on the emerging relationship between private hospitals and the wider health sector and developing a new strategic partnership between the Department of Health and private hospitals to help tackle the national waiting list problem.

In 2012, Mr Daly was diagnosed with skin cancer after a doctor watching Tonight With Vincent Browne on TV3, on which he was a guest, noticed a pimple on his face and contacted him.