Former Fianna Fáil TD Bobby Aylward has died at the age of 67.

The popular Carlow-Kilkenny TD was elected to the Dáil on three separate occasions during his time as politician.

The charismatic dairy farmer was first elected in 2007 when the Fianna Fáil and Green Party government took power under Bertie Ahern.

He replaced his brother Liam who represented the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency for two decades before becoming an MEP.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of Mr Aylward’s passing.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of my very good friend Bobby Aylward. Bobby was a deeply committed public representative,” Mr Martin said.

"He was a proud Mullinavat man, rooted in his community, and personified the legendary spirit of his club, Ballyhale Shamrocks. This great sense of place gave Bobby a wonderful authenticity and made him the man he was.

"On the council, and later as a national politician in Dáil Eireann, Bobby displayed an unending commitment to, and passion for, his constituents.

"He was tireless in his efforts to improve their lives and was continually advocating for them. Bobby continued the strong Aylward tradition of hard work, delivery and representation for his constituents and gave a tremendous amount to the people of Carlow Kilkenny over the years,” he added.

Bobby Aylward lost his seat in the 2011 General Election but swept back into office against the odds after a Carlow-Kilkenny by-election on the same day as the Marriage Equality Referendum in May 2015.

Mr Aylward secured almost 28pc of the vote and was officially elected in the early hours of May 23, 2015.

“I warmly remember campaigning with Bobby during the 2015 byelection campaign. I particularly remember his infectious energy and enthusiasm, and the warmth in which he was held by the people of Carlow Kilkenny and his tireless campaigning for them during the campaign, and thereafter,” the Taoiseach continued.

"I got to know Bobby particularly well during those busy weeks and saw a man who displayed the best attributes that a public representative should possess: passion, sincerity, empathy, a commitment to his people and his place, a man of great honesty and integrity along with being a tireless campaigner and champion on behalf of his people and his place.

"Bobby loved his people and they clearly loved him. He loved his county, his country and his Party and left his mark on each. Bobby was passionate about agriculture and community and rural development.”

He contested the 2016 General Election which saw Fianna Fáil significantly increase their seats following the wipe out after the financial crash.

Mr Aylward was appointed as member of the prestigious Public Account Committee (PAC) by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and he sat a significant hearing were State bodies and departments were questioned on their handling of public finances.

The Kilkenny man was well-liked by his colleagues across the political party divide in Leinster House.

Fianna Fáil TDs and senators were very sad to see he was re-elected after the 2020 General Election as he was always well regarded among the party faithful.

Mr Aylward’s father Bob was served as a senator on the Seanad’s Agriculture Panel for brief period in the 1970s before untimely passing away while still serving.

He was elected as Kilkenny County Councillor for the Piltown constituency on two occasions before entering national politics.

Mr Aylward was member of the Southern Fisheries Board from 2000 to 2007, the Southern and Eastern Regional Assembly from 1999 to 2004 and the Port of Waterford, from 1999 to 2004.

He is survived by is wife, two sons and one daughter.