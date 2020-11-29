Former editor of 'Irish Sun' appointed to Government press secretary job

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has hired the former editor of the Irish Sun as his new chief spokesperson.

Paul Clarkson, who has been working in the UK for the last four years, will earn up to €160,000 per year as the new Government press secretary but says he hopes to provide value for money.

"My salary is a matter of public record, it's a civil service band… it's the same as any other Government press secretary," he said. "I only hope that I can prove that I am value for money. I hope I can provide value to the taxpayer and the Government."

The Coalition has been criticised since it came to office for the large number of special advisers appointed by the three parties - including eight for the Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, who is the Minister for Transport and Environment.

Mr Clarkson, a father of three who was born in Hong Kong but grew up in Belfast, replaces Lisa-Dee Collery, who is moving to a new advisory role on British-Irish relations and Brexit in Government Buildings.

Ms Collery will continue to be a special adviser to the Taoiseach, but a Government source noted that Mr Martin has lost one special adviser in recent weeks - with Kevin Dillon, Fianna Fáil's former head of research, now working with Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien.

Mr Clarkson was group managing editor for The Sun in London up until August this year. Prior to that he was editor of the Irish Sun for three years, where he also served as deputy editor and head of news. He is also a former news editor with the Irish Daily Mirror.

He noted that The Sun had been a "very political paper" in terms of the Brexit campaign and general elections there. He said he was moving back to Dublin for family reasons, having previously lived there between 2001 and 2016.

"The jump from journalist to politics isn't an unknown path. I just wanted to do something different," he said.

"Politics is like a drug. We all love it, we live and breathe it. The formation of the Government took place before I came home. This opportunity emerged. I was just asking around and had some discussions and it became clear there was going to be an opportunity. It's really difficult, [but] you'd be mad not to take an opportunity like that."

Mr Clarkson will be paid at the civil service's assistant secretary salary scale of €139,628-€159,725.

Sunday Independent