Former Department of Foreign Affairs chief to make €2,000 charity donation as report finds he facilitated champagne party

The tweeted photo showing Niall Burgess and the party at the Department of Foreign Affairs in June 2020.

A review by the Department of Foreign Affairs has found Covid-19 guidelines were breached by holding a champagne party and senior officials have been asked to make donations to a charity providing assistance to people affected by the virus.

The report by secretary general Joe Hackett found his predecessor Niall Burgess was “largely responsible” for facilitating the breach of social distance guidelines in the department on June 2020.

Mr Hackett said the now Irish Ambassador to France placed colleagues, particularly more junior ones, in a “difficult position”.

“His actions were uncharacteristic errors of judgement. He sincerely regrets this. He has provided outstanding public service throughout his career, including a leading role in supporting peace and reconciliation on this island,” the report added.

The Indo Daily: Covid Bubbles - The DFA’s champagne party and its 19-month hangover

Mr Hackett said the review found no evidence that statutory rules were breached but that public health guidance was not followed by staff.

“This may have been a brief lapse, but has understandably raised public concern. It has also damaged the reputation of the department,” he said.

“Accordingly, I have asked the former Secretary General to make a donation to a charity providing assistance to people affected by Covid in the amount of €2,000 and the three other senior officials to make a similar donation in the amount of €1,000. Each of the officials concerned has agreed to do so. I do not intend to take any further action,” he added.

The department will also publish on a six monthly basis a list of official hospitality events hosted in Iveagh House along with related costs.

After weeks of political pressure, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney ordered a report on the party that took place in Iveagh House in June 2020 when the country was still under strict Covid-19 restrictions.

The plan to publish tonight comes after a report on several parties in Number 10 Downing Street has led to major backlash for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Department of Foreign Affairs staff who attended the party in Iveagh House were questioned as part of the investigation into the controversial gathering.

The terms of reference for the internal review of the party said staff would be “obliged to co-operate” with the investigation and attend meetings with the department’s human resources division.

“They may be questioned on any matter relevant to that day. A note-taker will attend and record key elements of the meeting. A copy of the record will be sent to the individual,” the terms of reference said.

The human resources division also had full access to any documentation relating to the event or any information they believe is relevant to their investigation.

The review examined what workplace arrangements and public health advice were in place at the time of the event and sought to establish the “nature of the work that required on-site presence”. It also looked at the circumstances whereby staff gathered in the UN unit of Iveagh House after the Security Council vote.

Mr Coveney will send the report to the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee this evening ahead of a hearing to be held on the party.

