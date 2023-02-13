Former Cabinet minister Denis Naughten says he will not to run in the next general election

Former Cabinet Minister Denis Naughten has decided not to run in the next general election.

Mr Naughten said he decide to end a 26 year career in national politics for both personal and professional reasons.

He thanked the people of counties Longford, Leitrim, Galway and Roscommon who he served throughout his Dail career.

"I want to particularly thank the many people who canvassed for me over the years, some of whom had previously canvassed for my later father Liam," he said.

"I want to sincerely thank all the staff who have worked with me over the years, and I want to particularly mention Deirdre Concannon and Jill Mellor and also my family for their support over those years, which at times were very difficult and challenging," he added.

Mr Naughten said he entered politics at a young age in "difficult circumstances" and it was always his "intention to turn my hand to something outside politics".

"The time has now come for that to happen and to provide an opportunity for others to represent the people of this area in Dáil Éireann," he said.

"I provided support to the Government as an Independent TD at a time when political stability was required, representing my country at international level as minister, furthering our collective national ambition towards a lower carbon society by imaginative and progressive policies on behalf of all our people.

"Since my initial election I have fought tirelessly for the improvement and delivery of our health services at both local and national level.

"Whilst protecting our local services was a condition of my support for the Government, the establishment of an all-party Committee on Health - which produced the first Sláintecare report, and which was the genesis of our current pathway - I believe will ultimately prove to be a key turning point in the delivery of a proper and responsive healthcare system in Ireland.

"My achievement in ensuring the delivery of fibre optic broadband to every home in Ireland, something that I had worked on for over 15 years, is something that I regard as a significant step in improving access to the people of all local communities in Ireland that I was honoured to represent and serve," he added.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tonight paid tribute to Mr Naughten “for the enormous contribution he has made to politics nationally, and to his native county”.

“Politics is full of ups and downs, triumphs and disappointments. It’s what you achieve along the way that matters most,” he said.

“I am absolutely convinced that the National Broadband Plan would not be a reality today were it not for Naughten’s work on it as minister.

“He also played a crucial role in ensuring that Athlone was designated a growth centre in Project Ireland 2040, helping to secure more jobs and investment for the town as well as the development of TU Shannon.”