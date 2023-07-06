Former Cabinet Minister Brendan Daly has died

Mr Daly was a multiple occupant of ministerial office, and had a torrid time with the rod licence dispute as Minister of Fisheries.

But he was warm, witty and ever-ready to play practical jokes – sometimes on Cabinet colleagues.

The Fianna Fáil TD, from Curracloe, Co Clare, was an “extraordinarily committed public servant,” Fianna Fáil leader and Tánaiste Micheál Martin said today.

Mr Daly served in a number of Departments -- as Minister for Social Welfare, Defence, Marine, Fisheries and Forestry.

He also worked in the Department of the Taoiseach, and the Department of Labour, Foreign Affairs and Finance as a minster of state.

Mr Martin said he was “a very active and valued member of our party but also very committed Clare man.

“He was a very witty guy with a great sense of humour. He could pull the odd prank every now and again, and he enjoyed that.

“But his warmth, his wit and his intelligence, together with his regular advice, will be sorely missed.

“I just want to extend our sympathies to his children, to Niamh and Iomhar and Ronan, to his grandchildren, and to all of his extended family and friends in Clare.”