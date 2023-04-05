Former British prime minister Tony Blair says former taoiseach Bertie Ahern was his soulmate

Former British prime minister Tony Blair has described former taoiseach Bertie Ahern as a “soulmate” owing to the relationship they built while negotiating the Good Friday Agreement.

The UK and Irish governments were often in a “bad relationship” with one another, Mr Blair said in an interview aired at the Fianna Fáil Commemoration of 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement in UCD tonight.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Mr Ahern, former FF minister Martin Mansergh and Professor Deirdre Heenan, from the University of Ulster, are speaking at tonight’s event.

Mr Ahern’s attitude played a big part in overcoming massive difficulties, said the former Labour leader in a video shown to the commemoration.

He also paid tribute to Mr Ahern going back to negotiations shortly after the death of his mother.

“Over a long period of time British and Irish governments had massive difficulties,” he said.

“They had they often been in a bad relationship with each other. And in Bertie, I'd found a real soulmate.

"His roots were in the Republican movement, but he was creative and good-hearted and he was committed.

“He showed that commitment even when his mother had just died. He came back straight into the negotiation again. And I always found when I was working with him that we could just have an honest conversation about what was what were the limits of acceptability for him and for me.”

Mr Blair said politics works “best” when people can have a “really honest” conversation.

“That's when politics works best, [it] is when people who could end up at an impasse sit down and have a really honest conversation about what the difficulty is and then find a way through that impasse.

"And that's what we were able to do time and time again, actually, during those three days [before the agreement was reached].”

In the video, Mr Ahern spoke about the leadership of the political party leaders involved in the Good Friday Agreement.

He said he and Mr Blair defended one another.

“Tony [Blair] and I were new, so it was a bit, the kids, you know, lunacy or vibrancy, whatever way you want to look at it, have a go anyway….We defended each other, we took lines and that was the crucial part and the relationship.”

Mr Blair said being a leader is being “prepared to step forward when other people step back”.

“Most of all, you're prepared to lead your own supporters and not follow them,” he said.

“You're prepared to tell them the things they don't want to hear, as well as the things that they would like to hear.

“We would never have got the Good Friday Agreement unless leaders had been leaders.

"David Trimble was having to say things to the unionists they found extremely difficult. Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness were having to pull the Republicans along with them, the SDLP leadership, everyone [who] engaged in that process had to be prepared to step forward and to lead.

“And it would never, ever have happened without that quality of leadership coming through in those people I was dealing with.”