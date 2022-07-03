| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Former Brexit MEP donated £30,000 to the TUV for recent Assembly election campaign

Ben Habib, centre, and TUV leader Jim Allister with life peer and former Labour MP Kate Hoey. Expand
Habib Expand

Close

Ben Habib, centre, and TUV leader Jim Allister with life peer and former Labour MP Kate Hoey.

Ben Habib, centre, and TUV leader Jim Allister with life peer and former Labour MP Kate Hoey.

Habib

Habib

/

Ben Habib, centre, and TUV leader Jim Allister with life peer and former Labour MP Kate Hoey.

Ciaran O'Neill

A company owned by a prominent Brexiteer has donated £30,000 to the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) political party, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

The money given by Legatum Ltd — whose sole director is former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib — is believed to be one of the largest donations ever received by the party.

Most Watched

Privacy