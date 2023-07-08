Former Áras hopeful Peter Casey in talks on forming a new movement with Rural Independent TDs

Peter Casey (above) is seen as a right-wing figure. Tipperary Independent Mattie McGrath said the new movement would be designed 'to give a proper and more effective representation to the public at large'. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The leader of the Rural Independent Group has confirmed meeting presidential-race runner-up Peter Casey with a view to forming a new political movement.

Seen as a right-wing figure, Mr Casey made a dramatic impact in the Presidential election in 2018, but was accused of making bigoted remarks about Travellers and “dog-whistling” in the manner of Donald Trump.

He finished second to President Michael D Higgins in the last contest for the Áras with nearly a quarter of the vote (23.3pc).

Four other candidates were left trailing – Seán Gallagher, Liadh Ní Riada (Sinn Féin), Joan Freeman and Gavin Duffy.

Mr Casey’s star fell however when he ran for the Dáil in the 2020 election in his native Donegal but failed to get elected.

He confirmed a Zoom meeting was held with TDs on Friday, July 7, after being contacted abroad.

He said: “I am on a golf course at the moment. I will call you back.”

Eyebrows will be raised at his involvement with the Rural Independent Group, led by Mattie McGrath of Tipperary.

In response to questions from the Irish Independent, Mr McGrath provided a statement which said: “In answer to your query, I did have a meeting this morning with Peter Casey, Deputy Michael Collins and others.

ARCHIVE: Peter Casey on contesting the European elections.

“This is actually the second meeting following a number of calls discussing our mutual desire to form a new movement or organisation to give a proper and more effective representation to the public at large.

“We discussed a broad range of topics affecting our country and its people, from health to homelessness, to the demise of our fishing industry and rural broadband. We also discussed the many ongoing scandals such as RTÉ, and the delay to the National Children’s Hospital, as well as the lack of infrastructure outside Dublin and the sustained attack on our agricultural industry among many others.”

The online meetings follow a number of encounters with other “like-minded people”, he said.

These comprised both politicians “and ordinary men and women who are yearning for a new vision for our country and the governing of same”.

The Rural Independent group is seen as socially conservative and, besides Mr McGrath and Michael Collins, also consists of brothers Michael and Danny Healy-Rae, Carol Nolan (formerly of Sinn Féin), and Richard O’Donoghue, a Limerick City Independent.

Meanwhile, a meeting on the Nature Restoration Law takes place in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, this weekend.

It is being organised by Michael Fitzmaurice, Michael McNamara and Marian Harkin, all Independent TDs. It will be held at lunchtime, Sunday, July 9, at the Shearwater Hotel. Mr Fitzmaurice said he had invited TDs, councillors and the public.

Asked if it had anything to do with his own explorations of a possible new rural party, he said: “This is because there is a vote next week in Europe on the Nature Restoration Law, and if a wrong proposal gets through, it would have far-reaching consequences for the agricultural sector.”

He added: “In the last few weeks I have concentrated on this.”

Asked if he would be concerned that the Rural Independent Group was talking to Peter Casey, he said: “Whoever they talk to, that is their own business.”