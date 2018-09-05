Former Aer Arann boss Padraig Ó Céidigh has ruled himself out of the presidential race.

Former Aer Arann boss Padraig Ó Céidigh rules himself out of presidential race

The senator has allowed his name to circulate as a potential candidate for months – but today confirmed he will not seek a nomination.

"The main reason for that is that quite frankly I don’t think I’d win it," he said.

Mr Ó Céidigh told Pat Kenny on Newstalk radio that was genuinely interested but believes he doesn’t have a realistic chance when all the big parties are backing Michael D Higgins.

"As things stand right now, I think Michael D Higgins will still be president next November when he meets Trump," he said.

Mr Ó Céidigh explained that he first thought about a tilt seven years ago when Mary McAleese’s term came to an end.

Speaking about the upcoming contest which is likely to see Mr Higgins challenged by at least two businessmen, he said: "I think our country needs a change. I think it needs a different direction now. I think Áras an Uachtaráin needs a new energy."

Online Editors