Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has crossed the border into Ukraine to visit the besieged port city of Odesa.

Mr Coveney crossed into Ukraine at the Palanca border post in Moldova on Wednesday morning and is due to meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for an update on the war and Ukrainian territorial gains in recent days.

He will receive an update on the Black Sea Grain Initiative which has allowed exports of wheat, corn and sunflower oil to resume in recent weeks.

A Russian blockade previously held up the export of millions of tonnes of food every month but a partial lifting of the embargo was agreed in July and to date more than 250 successful voyages have been undertaken.

As well as visiting the seaport, Mr Coveney will board a vessel due to depart on Wednesday evening under the initiative.

Ukraine has said in recent days it has regained control over 3,000 sq km of territory from Russia in a potential breakthrough in the six-month war which began with the Russian invasion last February.

Mr Coveney’s visit comes ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York next week with the UN Security Council due to receive an update on food security and the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Ireland will, in the coming weeks, conclude its two-year term as a member of the UNSC.

Prior to his port trip, Mr Coveney will visit government buildings in Odesa where he will receive a briefing by the head of Odesa military operations and the head of Ukrainian navy operations.

Mr Kuleba is also expected to brief the Irish and Lithuanian teams on the six reactor Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the latest on its security and integrity.

The two foreign ministers and their Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis will hold a press conference in Odesa on Wednesday afternoon.